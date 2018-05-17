Blac Chyna’s House Manager Dies After Suffering Stroke

Blac Chyna’s house manager, Patty, died Thursday morning after she was taken off life support, TMZ reports. The manager’s family made the decision to remove her from life support after she slipped into a coma in January due to clotting in her brain. She was 34.

The mom of three suffered a stroke in July 2017 that left her partially blind but continued to help run Chyna’s clothing line, 88 Fin, against her doctor’s orders in order to provide for her three kids. In December, she suffered a severe head bleed that left her unconscious. After spending a few days in the hospital, she was in stable condition but was forced to terminate a pregnancy due to her condition.

In January, Patty suffered a seizure, which left her with another brain bleed, this time of a stronger magnitude.

TMZ reports that Patty was declared brain dead after the third brain bleed, which contributed to the decision to take her off life support.

Patty’s husband said her organs will be donated to science.

Two of Chyna’s most famous exes, Rob Kardashian and Tyga, donated money to Patty’s GoFundMe fundraising page to help cover her medical expenses while she was in a coma. Tyga reportedly donated $5,000 under his real name, Michael Stevenson. Kardashian reportedly $10,000.

Her GoFundMe page has raised over $33,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Chyna, 30, has yet to make a statement concerning her manager’s death. She recently denied rumors that she was both pregnant and engaged. She told TMZ that she is not expecting a child with her 18-year-old boyfriend, rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Chyna already has two children — a 5-year-old son named King Cairo from her relationship with rapper Tyga, and a 17-month-old daughter named Dream Kardashian from her engagement with Kardashian — though sources confirmed that she does want to have more children in the future.

Pregnancy rumors were first sparked by Media Take Out News, who reported that Chyna was “showing off her two and a half month along baby bump” on Friday, April 27 as she walked through LAX. Days later, a source confirmed the report to Page Six.

Fans noted that Chyna seemed to hide her midsection during her appearance at the Lashed Ladies luncheon in Los Angeles on April 29. She spent much of the day hugging Jay and covering her waist with her hands.

Weeks after Jay posted an Instagram photo of Chyna with the caption “Will You Marry Me?” she dashed engagement rumors when she posted several photos to Instagram, including one photo of her left ring finger with no rock on it.