Biscuits & Gravy, a Two-Faced Kitten, Dies Four Days After Birth

The two-faced kitten Biscuits and Gravy died Saturday night, just four days after she was born. The Janus kitten, named after the Roman god with two faces, was born on Wednesday. It suffered from a rare congenital defect called diprosopus, which results in cranial duplication. The kitten's owner, Kyla King, confirmed its death Sunday in an interview with KOIN 6.

King and BJ King, who live in Oregon, knew right away that Biscuits and Gravy would likely not have much time to live. Most Janus kittens die within a day, although one named Frank and Louie famously lived to be 15-years-old before his death in 2014. "We're not super optimistic but it does seem pretty lively and has an appetite and seems to be doing pretty well," BJ told KOIN on Thursday.

The couple said they bottle fed the kitten and King kept it warm by ticking it inside her shirt. She had to sleep with the kitten in a separate room because BJ is allergic to cars. Biscuit's mother is a tame barn cat who was also bottle-fed. The couple noted Biscuit's special talent was meowing and eating at the same time because it had two mouths.

After Biscuits and Gravy's birth was reported, the kitten quickly became a national treasure during its short life span. The Kings even launched a Facebook page to share photos of the kitten, and the page received more than 2,200 likes and over 2,400 followers. The couple shared one final update on Biscuit's life Sunday, sharing a photo taken just an hour before the kitten died. They said Biscuit "just didn't grow," even though it was eating, peeing and pooping "a lot."

"It's hard work for a little guy like him to support a large head with two complete faces," the Kings wrote on Facebook. "We thank all of you who have been so kind, prayed, and wished the best for Biscuits and Gravy. So many of you care and wanted to follow his progress, and said some very nice things to and about us. We will never forget your kindness!"

King also published another post, thanking fans for showing so much "kindness and love." "I feel so blessed to be a part of the story of Biscuits and Gravy and how he brought joy and hope to so many people," King wrote. "We loved him and cared for him and he passed in my hands. We are thankful to still have his siblings to care for and they are just as precious. I can’t express to you how much this experience has meant to me. Thank you all."