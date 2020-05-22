Oregon Two-Faced Cat, Biscuits and Gravy, Lights up Social Media
Social media has fallen in love with a two-faced kitten born in an Oregon family’s barn. Biscuits and Gravy, just Biscuits for short, was born Wednesday in Albany, Oregon to a barn cat on the property of Kyla King and her family, bearing a rare defect that left it with two faces and a mass of followers with melting hearts.
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kittenhttps://t.co/hiW9cz3Odh pic.twitter.com/1kGLUMor1Q— KOIN News (@KOINNews) May 21, 2020
According to King, who spoke to KOIN-TV in Portland, she discovered the tiny fluff ball when she went to check on the expectant mother cat in her barn, finding, as she texted her husband, "6-1/3 kitty cats." Biscuit eats and breathes from two separate mouths and noses, with King telling the outlet that sometimes Biscuit will "meow out of one mouth and eat out of the other."
The tiny feline suffers from a rare congenital defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication. Such cats are typically referred to as "Janus" cats, after the Roman god Janus, who is often depicted with two faces. The rare condition, however, comes with a low survival rate, though the oldest "Janus" cat, named Frank and Louie, lived to be 15. That feline, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was able to survive because it had only one esophagus, making breathing problems less likely. It remains unclear whether Biscuit has a single esophagus, though King said she plans to take it to the vet soon.
As King nurses Biscuit at home, bottle feeding it, tucking it into her shirt to keep it warm, and sleeping with it at night to keep an eye on it, social media is showing their support in its own way. After Biscuit’s story went viral, Twitter exploded with people who had fallen in love with the rare kitten and both of its adorable faces. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to Biscuits and Gravy.
I just read a story about a two headed kitten that was born in Oregon named Biscuits and Gravy and I’ve never loved a cat so much. 😭— Al (@your_pal_al_) May 22, 2020
I'm a cat lover and I have to admit I would do everything I could to save that little kitten that will likely die because of this birth defect. https://t.co/h3lNfNSvkF— 🦆🐔🐐🚜#PopulistSocialistFarmer (@TerranceMFSmith) May 22, 2020
would pet biscuit forever— Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) May 21, 2020
Cutest Batman villain ever.— Squimpton💦👏 (@Squimpton) May 21, 2020
Finally some real news!— Mel Gibson (@bigtuna442) May 22, 2020
I feel like I’m watching Portlandia eppy. Poor lil poo, hope B&G survives.— XiXi Davey (@xhertx) May 22, 2020
aaaaahhhh I LOVE THIS KITTY https://t.co/DuD3xP6qKX— cowenlady (@EileenCowen) May 21, 2020
KOIN-TV shared Biscuit's story to Facebook, where the tiny feline garnered even more supporter from animal lovers. In the comments section of the post, people gushed over "how adorable" Biscuit is, one person writing, "what a precious thing they both are," while another said that "in my eyes this is just more kitty to love." Others reacted by applauding King, commenting that it "seems like this special kitty found just the right special owner to care for it."