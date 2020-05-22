Oregon Two-Faced Cat, Biscuits and Gravy, Lights up Social Media

Social media has fallen in love with a two-faced kitten born in an Oregon family’s barn. Biscuits and Gravy, just Biscuits for short, was born Wednesday in Albany, Oregon to a barn cat on the property of Kyla King and her family, bearing a rare defect that left it with two faces and a mass of followers with melting hearts.

According to King, who spoke to KOIN-TV in Portland, she discovered the tiny fluff ball when she went to check on the expectant mother cat in her barn, finding, as she texted her husband, "6-1/3 kitty cats." Biscuit eats and breathes from two separate mouths and noses, with King telling the outlet that sometimes Biscuit will "meow out of one mouth and eat out of the other."

The tiny feline suffers from a rare congenital defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication. Such cats are typically referred to as "Janus" cats, after the Roman god Janus, who is often depicted with two faces. The rare condition, however, comes with a low survival rate, though the oldest "Janus" cat, named Frank and Louie, lived to be 15. That feline, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was able to survive because it had only one esophagus, making breathing problems less likely. It remains unclear whether Biscuit has a single esophagus, though King said she plans to take it to the vet soon.

As King nurses Biscuit at home, bottle feeding it, tucking it into her shirt to keep it warm, and sleeping with it at night to keep an eye on it, social media is showing their support in its own way. After Biscuit's story went viral, Twitter exploded with people who had fallen in love with the rare kitten and both of its adorable faces.