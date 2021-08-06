Bill Gates Breaks His Silence on Melinda Gates Divorce

✖

Bill Gates has broken his silence on his divorce from wife Melinda Gates, calling it a point of "personal sadness." The Microsoft founder sat down with CNN host Anderson Cooper for a candid conversation about many things, with one of the topics being his divorce. Gates spoke fondly about Melinda, noting that she has some "incredible strengths," and adding that their split was a "very sad milestone."

While they are no longer together, Gates stated that Melinda will stay on at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for a couple more years. "I’ve always enjoyed our work together," Gates said. "You know the two of us can go out and work with leaders and help build the organization, so that would be definitely the best thing for the foundation." Bill and Melinda had been married for 27 years, and share three children. They announced their divorce back in May, with it being finalized this month.

In a statement announcing their separation, Bill and Melinda wrote, "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

During his conversation with Cooper, Gates not only addressed his divorce, but also his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. "I had several dinners with him hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts he had might emerge, "Gates explained. "When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing that relationship ended."

Gates then added that he feels "it was a huge mistake to spend time with" Epstein, "to give him the credibility." He then reiterated, "I made a mistake." It has been reported that Gates' association with Epstein had been an issue between he and Melinda, though neither of them has ever confirmed this. Melinda has not yet spoken about publicly about their divorce.