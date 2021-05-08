Bill and Melinda Gates' Family Reportedly Picks a Side in Divorce

✖

Earlier this week, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, shocked the world by announcing their intention to divorce. In light of this news, TMZ reported that their family members have apparently already taken sides. Based on the publication's report, the estranged couple's family is "angry" at Bill over the situation.

Bill and Melinda were reportedly set to announce their divorce back in March. Although, they had to delay their announcement as their attorneys ran into some issues with their divorce settlement. The Gates family planned to take a trip to Calivigny Island in Grenada in order to avoid the media once they publicly shared the news of their split. But, Bill was reportedly not invited to the family's trip.

TMZ reported that Melinda, her kids, and their significant others went to the island, which cost around $132,000 a night to rent, without Bill. The outlet noted that those in the family knew that the couple was going to divorce and that it isn't an entirely positive situation. There have reportedly been some issues within the family when it comes to Bill and Melinda's divorce, as TMZ reported that several individuals are angry with how the tech mogul has handled things. They are reportedly angry with him for things that they claim he has done, although the outlet did not specify what those issues were. Additionally, they did not note what members of the family are supposedly angry with Bill. While there could be some drama when it comes to the pair's divorce, they did put on a united front when they announced on Monday that they were parting ways after over two decades of marriage.

Bill and Melinda posted the same statement on Monday about the news, in which they noted that they made the decision to end their relationship after putting in the work to save their marriage. They also noted that they would continue to work on their organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is the largest private foundation in the world. The two said in their statement that they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." Bill and Melinda added, "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."