Big Boy Restaurants Replace Iconic Mascot: See the New Girl Character

The burger chain Big Boy has gotten a new corporate mascot. The eponymous Big Boy, who's been the face of the company for decades, will be replaced by Dolly, who was recently resurfaced to introduce the company's new chicken sandwich, otherwise known as The Dolly Sandwich.

"Big Boy has always had his own burger. We're excited that Dolly, after so long, got her own sandwich," Big Boy's director of training Frank Alessandrini told TODAY on Tuesday. While Dolly has been thrust into the spotlight, the character has been around since the 1950s. She was Big Boy's best friend, while appearing on kids' menus and coloring pages throughout the years. While she's replaced Big Boy on the company's social media accounts and its website, no physical Dolly statues will be made to stand outside restaurants.

Unlike Big Boy's bright blue eyes and checkered overalls, Dolly has blond hair and brown eyes. She also sports a dark blue overall dress and a red shirt and is holding up a chicken sandwich instead of the traditional burger. Big Boy's new chicken sandwich launched on July 6, and on Friday, Dolly was brought out for a promotional giveaway, providing a free chicken sandwich once a week for the rest of the year.

The Dolly Sandwich is the first in a series of new menu items the chain is planning to debut soon, though Alessandrini declined to disclose any specific dates or more details about what customers can expect. There are currently 77 Big Boy locations nationwide, which is primarily based in Michigan. Although there are several stores in California, two in Ohio and one in North Dakota.

The changing of Big Boy's logo comes as a number of brands are overhauling their logos, many of which have roots that can be traced back to racist origins. Both Aunt Jemima breakfast foods and Uncle Ben products are currently undergoing a massive revision, which are expected to be unveiled sometime this fall. Many of the changes were brought about as a reaction to ongoing civil rights protests across the U.S., calling for an end to police violence and a reexamination of systemic racism. Sports teams, including the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians are currently evaluating their own mascots, as well.