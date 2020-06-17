Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's Name and Visual Image Rehaul Lights up Social Media
It has been announced that the Aunt Jemima pancake syrup name and visual image will be getting a rehaul, and the news has social media users lit up. On Wednesday, Quaker Foods and PepsiCo revealed their plans, stating that they "recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," per NPR.
In a continued statement, Kristin Kroepfl — chief marketing officer at Quaker Foods North America — said, "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough." The news that Aunt Jemima will be changing has invoked a lot of responses, with some arguing that it was not offensive to them in the first, and others showing support for the move. Scroll down to see all the reactions coming in on Twitter.
I loved it as a kid, but as soon as I made the connection as a teenager then I stopped eating and buying it.
Not certain if a name change will have any effect, but they would be wise to do it anyway.— Oren ➰ (@OrenCJenkins) June 17, 2020
You sat back and said nothing when they tore down that statue of Thomas Jefferson
You fanned me away when they announced schools named for Jefferson and Washington would be renamed
But now it's too late
You could have stopped this https://t.co/WFCAk7GkKO— Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 17, 2020
Uh... Can we please stop enabling these Critical Theory Weirdos?
Removing Aunt Jemima from syrup? Cancelling Uncle Ben?
Seems like now they're just intent on removing black people, Brown People, and women from everything.
Tell me guys, how did Aunt Jemima oppress yall?— Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) June 17, 2020
Aunt Jemima: Gets canceled by leftists
Cracker Barrel: pic.twitter.com/0EEPbZEBiY— Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) June 17, 2020
Aunt Jemima is a syrup for pancakes. It's never been racist and now you are removing the iconic image? You're taking guns away from Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd too?
I hope your businesses dry up faster than it takes you to make these moves— ✭ Wayne Dupree ✭ (@WayneDupreeShow) June 17, 2020
Yah. Aunt Jemima is a 'harmful stereotype'.
A smiling, cheerful, black woman. Heaven forbid... 😂 https://t.co/eW3O0AcCqL— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) June 17, 2020
They’re changing Aunt Jemima as a brand image but keeping High Fructose Corn Syrup as the main ingredient.
I can’t think of a better example to show how the outrage mob has their priorities mixed up.— An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) June 17, 2020
A lotta people are upset about the removal of Aunt Jemima, probably because it’s the only black person they know.— mark normand (@marknorm) June 17, 2020
Looking forward to a full day of people defending Aunt Jemima 🥴— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 17, 2020
Thoughtful take on evolving from racist branding like #AuntJemima pancakes and removing Confederate flags and statues - these are encouraging signs of a maturing society. Time to put away childish things, America. https://t.co/59PxyXQhWm— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 17, 2020
There were people who didn't know Aunt Jemima was racist? Do y'all also think Uncle Ben is a homage to Peter Parker's uncle? DO YOU THINK THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS IS OKAY?— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 17, 2020
People are up in arms claiming they didn't know that Aunt Jemima was based on a racist stereotype and that pretty much sums up America's race problem in a nutshell.— Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) June 17, 2020
- For decades, brand uses imagery of black stereotypes intended to make white people feel comfortable
- Brand changes imagery because racism
- Man complains "but she was the only black person who made me feel comfortable"— Tom Cronin (@T_Cronin) June 17, 2020
Since Quaker Oats officially changed the face of Aunt Jemima to Diamond & Silk can we get Van Jones face on Uncle Ben's Rice? pic.twitter.com/1cUVGdwgnA— K3N (@FixItJesus93) June 17, 2020
I am now laughing about the next Green Book-style “let’s center a movie about race relations on a white guy” movie being about this guy’s meaningful relationship with an Aunt Jemima bottle.
“I love you, Aunt Jemima,” as he hugs the bottle while crying. https://t.co/oAgOv5WnKE— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2020
I've been Black my whole life and never met anyone or had an Aunt named #AuntJemima pic.twitter.com/sp3eXswjY6— Kadeem Richardson (@ComedianKadeem) June 17, 2020
I understand the original #AuntJemima logo was a racist sterotype but what's wrong with the current version? Betty Crocker was a sterotype. Brand icons get updated all the time. What if it was just called Jemima, or her hair was modern? What, exactly, is racist about it today? pic.twitter.com/sVkRcW3TOh— Professor Lilly Buchwitz (@ProfessorLilly) June 17, 2020
Before you form your lips to say something about #AuntJemima and how it's not racist, pls redirect yourself to these pictures: pic.twitter.com/hfXYE5VLA6— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@sbcappy) June 17, 2020
Since #AuntJemima is cancelled, is the Cream of Wheat guy next? pic.twitter.com/ptFVEgzSMI— nayyirah shariff (@nayyirahshariff) June 17, 2020
It’s not that Aunt Jemima was a symbol of a racist past, she was the very embodiment of a racist past. She will not be missed by anyone who knew that. pic.twitter.com/7F3yx62oYX— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 17, 2020
People legit waking up to die on the hill claiming Aunt Jemima isn't rooted in racism when ads like this exist. pic.twitter.com/HZt2YU2Gwj— 092-Curious Happenstance (@GothicNeo) June 17, 2020
The origin of Aunt Jemima:https://t.co/GIhiXAITSs— Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) June 17, 2020