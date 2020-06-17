Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's Name and Visual Image Rehaul Lights up Social Media

It has been announced that the Aunt Jemima pancake syrup name and visual image will be getting a rehaul, and the news has social media users lit up. On Wednesday, Quaker Foods and PepsiCo revealed their plans, stating that they "recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," per NPR.

In a continued statement, Kristin Kroepfl — chief marketing officer at Quaker Foods North America — said, "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough." The news that Aunt Jemima will be changing has invoked a lot of responses, with some arguing that it was not offensive to them in the first, and others showing support for the move. Scroll down to see all the reactions coming in on Twitter.