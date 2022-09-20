Beyond Meat COO Arrested After Biting Man's Nose Following College Football Game

Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Meat was arrested this past weekend for getting into a fight at a parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, according to USA Today. Ramsey reportedly punched the back windshield of another man's vehicle in the parking garage after it made contact with the front tire of Ramsey's car. When the man got out of the vehicle, Ramsey reportedly punched him repeatedly and bit his nose, "ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," according to the police report. Ramsey was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. He was released Sunday on $10,000 bond.

The victim said that Ramsey "threaten to kill" him, and the occupants of both vehicles got out and helped the separate parties. When a police officer arrived he saw "two males with bloody faces" at the garage outside of Razorback Stadium following Arkasnas' game against Missouri State. Arkansas won the game 38-27.

Doug Ramsey, the COO of Beyond Meat, apparently had a beef with another driver in an Arkansas parking garage. https://t.co/VXYsw5NHzC — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 20, 2022

Ramsey was named COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021after spending three decades with Tyson Foods where he oversaw the company's poultry and McDonald's businesses. He was joined by Bernie Adcock who was named Chief Supply Chain Officer after spending over three decades at Tyson Foods like Ramsey.

"After a long and careful search, I could not be more thrilled to announce the arrival of Doug Ramsey and Bernie Adcock at Beyond Meat. Doug and Bernie bring a proven track record of impressive operational excellence in the protein industry that our global partners, customers, and consumers expect and deserve," Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, of Beyond Meat, said in a statement. "As we've made clear, we are investing today in tomorrow's growth, whether by adding to our best-in-class management team or by building out operations around the world, to advance our vision of being the global protein company of the future."

"Beyond Meat is the gold standard in the plant-based meat industry and I am proud to join in its mission to produce delicious products that are healthier for our customers and more sustainable for our planet," Ramsey said. "I'm thrilled to be a part of a company that is constantly innovating and delivering high-quality products to some of the world's most prominent food service and retail customers."