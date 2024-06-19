Best McDonald's Secret Menu Items You Need to Order

Summer is upon us and that means, turning off the ovens and dining out more — a lot more. And given that everyone turns to McDonald's as the ultimate summer treat, the beloved Golden Arches has a lot to offer its customers from new drinks to menu items. However, given that McDonald's is the most well-known fast food chain in the world and so many are familiar with the menu, plenty would be shocked to learn there are actually a number of "secret" menu items available that will have you craving a trip to Mickey D's. At most McDonald's, all you have to do is ask for these special items during your order. For others, there will be a bit of assembly required on your part. In either circumstance, it will be well worth it try out these delicious dishes. 1. The Land, Sea, and Air Burger This monster sandwich includes beef, chicken, and a Filet-O-Fish patty all stacked together. How to order: This number is going to require some assembly on your part. What you do is ask for a burger, Filet-O-Fish, and a McChicken. You will want to keep the bun from one of the sandwiches and possibly one extra slice if desired. Stack all three patties together, and enjoy. Keep scrolling to see more McDonald's secret menu items.

McDonald's Secret Menu Items (cont.) 2. Poor Man's Big Mac For those who are in a money crunch but craving a Big Mac, the Poor Man's Big Mac is the perfect option. This is more of a menu hack than anything as you can get the Big Mac taste for the price of the McDouble. How to order: Order a McDouble without pickles or ketchup. Then ask for special sauce, lettuce, and onion. 3. The McGangBang The McGangBang, which is also referred to by some as McB—in', is a McChicken patty stuffed between two patties of the McDouble. How to Order: It's easy enough, just ask for one McChicken and one McDouble and stuff the chicken patty between the beef. Make this one extra tasty by adding cheese.

McDonald's Secret Menu Items (cont.) 4. The McKinley Mac A normal Big Mac is made with 1.6 oz patties. If you are craving a little more beef and less bun, this could be the ideal burger for you. According to Huffington Post, this burger allegedly gets its name from Alaska's Mount McKinley. How to order: Ask for a Big Mac with the quarter-pound patties. No assembly required. 5. The McCrepe McDonald's lovers are likely aware that the chain already has fast food breakfast. If you are looking to get breakfast food but craving something different, the McCrepe is an imaginative masterpiece. This is a DIY concept that requires equal parts hotcakes and Fruit 'N Yogurt Parfait. How to order: Ask for one order of Hotcakes and one Fruit 'N Yogurt Parfait. Pour some of the parfait on each of the hotcakes and fold. Once the hotcakes are folded, pour syrup and granola on top.

McDonald's Secret Menu Items (cont.) 6. The Pie McFlurry Having a hard time trying to decide which dessert to get? Just get both the McFlurry and a baked apple pie to make one tasty treat. How to order: Buy one baked apple pie and a McFlurry (flavor of your choice). You can try asking for the McDonald's employee to blend them together, but they may decline. If they don't do it for you, use the stick-shaped pie like a spoon to dip out the ice cream from the McFlurry. 7. The Neapolitan Shake This is another order for that eliminates the decision-making process in ordering dessert. For a trifecta milkshake, try blending the three classic flavors: Strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. How to order: All you have to do is simply ask the McDonald's employee to pour in all three flavors into one shake and then stir up the blend until it is thoroughly mixed. While you can still order these secret menu items, there are a handful of fan favorites that have been discontinued by the fast food chain. Keep scrolling to see a list of McDonald's menu items that are no longer available.

Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items 1. Chicken Selects The Chicken Selects, which were first launched in 2002, were McDonald's version of the chicken tender and was an upgrade on the stand McNuggets. Unfortunately, the strips of tender white meat chicken were taken off the menu in 2015. 2. Big 'N Tasty The Big N' Tasty was a direct competitor for Burger King's Whopper sandwich. However, it never found the same level of success as the standard quarter pounder or the Big Mac. It was discontinued in the US in 2011.

Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items (cont.) (Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images) 3. Hot Mustard Sauce When McDonald's did away with the Hot Mustard Sauce, there was public outcry from the restaurant's customer base. McDonald's chose to continue offering the Habanero Ranch in favor of the Hot Mustard Sauce. 4. Angus Burger This was another attempt by McDonald's to offer a higher-end menu item. However, it didn't quite resonate with most customers. It was discontinued in 2013.