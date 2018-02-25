Social Media Debates Best Way to Make Mac and Cheese

What started out as a simple observation turned into a widespread Twitter debate on Saturday as users put in their two cents over the best way to make macaroni and cheese.

The trouble started when Daily Beast writer Ira Madison was watching the sixth episode of Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and noticed cast member Antoni Porowski was adding a few unusual ingredients to a tray of mac and cheese.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ANTONI IS CANCELED I JUST GOT TO EPISODE SIX AND HE PUT PEAS AND JAPANESE BREAD CRUMBS AND NUTMEG AND DIJON IN MAC AND CHEESE TO SERVE BLACK PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/3useKYzWZj — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 25, 2018

“ANTONI IS CANCELED I JUST GOT TO EPISODE SIX AND HE PUT PEAS AND JAPANESE BREAD CRUMBS AND NUTMEG AND DIJON IN MAC AND CHEESE TO SERVE BLACK PEOPLE,” Madison wrote in all caps.

He also pointed out he’d seen people mix in peas to the dish before, something he also didn’t understand.

Actually, I’ve seen bad mac and cheese from white friends and not even THEY would put PEAS IN THEIR MAC AND CHEESE THIS IS WILD — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 25, 2018

“Actually, I’ve seen bad mac and cheese from white friends and not even THEY would put PEAS IN THEIR MAC AND CHEESE THIS IS WILD,” Madison wrote.

This sparked an internet debate, with some people supporting the addition of peas to the recipe.

But…but….I love peas in my Mac and cheese. — Madalyn (@MadalynAnne) February 25, 2018

I PUT PEAS IN EVERYTHING. This is ok. — SidNey (@OhGoSquid) February 25, 2018

I put peas and corn and carrot in my mac and cheese and I will not apologise — cathy (@catherinebouris) February 25, 2018

“I put peas and corn and carrot in my mac and cheese and I will not apologise,” Twitter user Catherine Bouris wrote, which prompted Madison to tweet back “You need Jesus!!!”

Others were not as enthused by the additions.

Not even the Bad Place would serve that. — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) February 25, 2018

Can you call the police about a previously taped incident? https://t.co/AmzJFW3YvF — Petty Chicken Wap (@cee_pain) February 25, 2018

I was on board with this Queer Eye remake until the Food One put green peas in a baked mac and cheese. How dare you. — MKP🚀 (@MKPinDC) February 24, 2018

“I was on board with this Queer Eye remake until the Food One put green peas in a baked mac and cheese. How dare you.” Twitter user MKP worte.

“Not even then Bad Place would serve that,” Donna Dickens wrote, referencing the version of Hell seen in the NBC comedy The Good Place.