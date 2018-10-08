Where to Score the Best Deals for National Pizza and Pasta Month This October

Just in case cool, crisp, spooky October wasn’t already your favorite month, let sink in the fact that it’s both National Pizza Month and National Pasta Month — which means all month long, you get chances to save money while eating all the Italian food you could ever want.

Continue scrolling to see where the best deals lie for National Pasta Month and National Pizza Month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Buca di Beppo:

Our favorite month of the year has arrived! Celebrate #WorldPastaMonth with us through the month of October at #BucadiBeppo for an assortment of Italian dishes from unique regions all over Italy! Learn More: https://t.co/xf0ts57dPg pic.twitter.com/8E0XUssnYJ — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) October 1, 2018

Buca di Beppo is partnering with Barilla pasta to send one lucky person and a guest on a Northern Italian culinary adventure for six days and five nights — just go to bucapastamonth.com to enter for your chance to win.

Don’t forget about Buca’s special October menu! Featured entrees include Shrimp Genovese from Genoa, Pappardelle Sugo from Bologna, Tortellini Bianca from Parma and Creamy Short Rib Orecchiette from Rome. If you’re a big fan of appetizers, check out their Rollatini alla Norma from Sicily, the Italian Sausage Cheese Dip from Tuscany and the Suppli from Rome.

Domino’s:

At Domino’s, customers can mix and match at least two items on the menu — including pizza, pasta, bread sticks, boneless chicken wings, salads or desserts — and get each item for $5.99. What’s not to love?

Grimaldi’s:

If you’re in the mood for brick oven pizza, you’re in luck. Every Monday, Grimaldi’s customers can enjoy a 16-inch cheese pizza for just $10. That’s five Mondays and five chances for a $10 Grimaldi’s pie. Offer not valid in Connecticut, New Jersey or New York.

Hungry Howie’s:

Who’s ready for a $1 pizza? If you’ve got a lot of mouths to feed, check out Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza deal: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $1 when you order a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code LHP18 when you order. Offer not available in Florida.

Olive Garden:

If you’re a true pasta lover—it’s your time to shine. #NeverEndingPasta Bowl is back! ??? pic.twitter.com/Qt9St3l7zO — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) September 24, 2018

The never-ending pasta bowl is back! Carbo-load at Olive Garden with over 100 combinations of pastas, sauces and toppings — plus, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. Deals start at $10.99.

Papa John’s:

…The other 7%? Just waiting to celebrate National Pizza Month with a friend. We assume pic.twitter.com/UDSYYah930 — Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) October 1, 2018

As part of its Family Special, Papa John’s is offering a large specialty pizza and a large two-topping pizza for $22. Choose between Papa John’s specialty pies like BBQ Chicken Bacon, Double Bacon Six Cheese, Garden Fresh and the Spicy Italian, then tack on your own favorite two-topping pizza.

Papa Murphy’s:

New customers get a great deal at Papa Murphy’s “take and bake” restaurant. It’s simple: Sign up for the chain’s email newsletter and get 25 percent off an order of $20 or more.

Pizza Hut:

Made-up holidays FTW. Use code 35OFFONLINE to celebrate! ?? pic.twitter.com/IFbJ9QSk4c — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) October 1, 2018

Pizza Hut is going all-out for National Pizza Month, with new deals every single week. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, get 35 percent off with code 35OFFPIZZAMONTH. From Oct. 8 to 14, get a free order of breadsticks using the code BREADSTICKS2018 when you order a medium or large pizza. From Oct. 15 to 21, get a free dessert or side with the code DESSERTSOCT. And from Oct. 22 to 28, take 20 percent off pizzas with the code 20OFFPIZZAMONTH.

Pizza Patrón:

Celebrate #diezyseisdeseptiembre Patrón style and pick any 3 Large pizzas for only $6.99 each. ??? pic.twitter.com/H4zn8zqY8o — Pizza Patrón (@pizzapatron) September 15, 2018

When you purchase an 18-inch XL pizza, get any three large pizzas for $6.99 each plus a free one-topping pizza. Talk about a lot of pizza!