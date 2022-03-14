Pi Day Deals: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and More — Where to Get the Best Offers Today Only

Monday, March 14 is officially Pi Day 2022, and there are a handful of obscure promotions you can cash in on. For those unfamiliar, Pi Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated by mathematic enthusiasts because the abbreviation 3/14 matches the first three digits of pi, 3.14. This means you can get some products at a discounted price of $3.14 if know where to ask.

Pi is a mathematical constant describing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It is also notable because it seems to go on endlessly – the exact ratio of pi has at least a trillion digits, and students are sometimes challenged to memorize as many as possible. Pi is one of the more challenging concepts presented in your average high school math course, so teachers go out of their way to make it seem fun and approachable. This is how Pi Day first came to be.

Pi Day deals often relate to circular foods like pizza and burgers to keep with the theme. Of course, pies of all kinds are a natural fit. Read on for a list of the best Pi Day deals available this year if you’re interested.

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven locations will have a special deal on whole pizza pies available for $3.14 on Monday, but only for its 7Rewards loyalty program members. This deal includes cheese, pepperoni and 7-meat pizzas. You can claim this price through the 7NOW deliver app as well, but in that case, the delivery fees still apply.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s has a unique take on Pi Day this year. The chain will give customers a $3 “tip” if they order pizza online and pick it up themselves instead of ordering delivery. This carry-out order promotion continues through May 22. The “tip” is actually a coupon which is good for a week and must be used on an order of $5 or more.

McDonald’s

Pizza restaurants aren’t the only ones celebrating Pi Day. McDonald’s is giving away free pies to customers who make an order through its mobile app on Monday as long as they spend at least $1. This deal can be stacked with the other freebies and promotions McDonald’s offers to new users of its app.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is running a special on its new Cinnabon Delight Coffee until Thursday. Customers who spend at least $1 on breakfast before 11 a.m. at participating Taco Bell restaurants can get this sweet coffee for 50 cents. For students struggling with pi, the logarithmic spirals of a Cinnabon may be a bit out of reach.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has several promotions available this week, though it’s hard to tell if any of them relate directly to Pi Day. However, one coupon for $3 off an order of $15 or more practically lines up. Others include a Dave’s Single for $1, half-off breakfast menu items and premium chicken sandwiches for $1 if you buy one at full price.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is running a Pi Day special this year, but only for dine-in customers. Those who choose to have dinner in the restaurant itself can get a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14 on Monday.

Whole Foods

Finally, Whole Foods will give you $3.14 off of a whole pie in recognition of Pie Day on Monday. This deal is for in-store customers only and is only available while supplies last.