National Taco Day: Where to Get the Best Deals and Freebies Today

It may only be Monday, but it’s never too early to embrace your love of tacos! Although Tuesday may be Taco Tuesday, the weekly celebration of the dish, Monday marks National Taco Day, and there are plenty of restaurants ready to celebrate with free food on National Taco Day 2021.

While Monday, Oct. 4 may also mark National Vodka Day and National Cinnamon Roll Day, it is National Taco Day that is earning all the attention, and for good reason. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos in 2020, which is “490,000 miles of tacos,” which is enough to “take you to the moon and back.” Given the dish’s popularity last year – Taco Bell is widely credited for the popularity of Mexican food in the U.S., according to the site – it comes as little surprise that local and regional chain restaurants are celebrating the day in big ways. On Monday, taco lovers have the chance to not only score some major deals, but also plenty of freebies. From fast food chains like Taco Bell to more unexpected locations like 7-Eleven, keep scrolling to see where you can score some freebie tacos this Monday.

Taco Bell

Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Gotta celebrate with a 🌮 — get a free Crunchy Taco with any qualifying purchase for Taco Bell Rewards members. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2021

Given Taco Bell’s fame as one of the most beloved Mexican-style fast food chains, it’s not much of a surprise that its marking National taco Day in a big way. Customers headed to Taco Bell on Monday can score a free Crunchy Taco Monday by placing a $1 minimum order via the app. Making the day even sweeter, those who place a Taco Bell order of $15 or more on GrubHub can get $5 off.

Del Taco

Del Taco will be celebrating National Taco Day by handing out free Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos, one of its newer menu items, with any purchase. The deal is part of the chain’s 10 days of deals promotion, which began on Sept. 25 and ends on National Taco Day. To score the deal, however, customers will need to download and register the chain’s Del Yeah! Rewards app, where deals are offered. When creating an account, customers will also score two free tacos.

Chuy’s

https://twitter.com/ChuysRestaurant/status/1444967356955078664?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chuy’s I offering up a host of deals for National Taco Day. On Monday, customers can add a crispy taco or soft ground beef taco to any entree for just $1 and also grab $1 floaters to top margaritas. Those who dress up as a taco and post the photo to social media with #ChuysTacoDay can score a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.

Long John Silver’s

It's #NationalTacoDay and we're shellebrating by giving out a free taco with each combo, meal or platter purchase! pic.twitter.com/cljU78Tj3O — Long John Silver's 🟡 (@longjohnsilvers) October 4, 2021

While you may not think tacos when you think of Long John Silver’s seafood fast food chain is getting in on the fun of National Taco Day by giving away free tacos with the purchase of combo meals on Monday. To score the deal, however, you will need the coupon available on the chain’s website, which you can grab by clicking here.

Qdoba

To score Qdoba’s National Taco Day deal, you will need to be a rewards members. After signing up for the chain’s rewards program, both new and existing members will score double rewards points with every purchase made on Monday, Oct. 4.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

On Monday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be celebrating National Taco Day in a big way. Customers headed to the beloved chain can mark the special day with $1.50 tacos. The deal, however, only applies to select tacos.

Other deals and freebies

7-Eleven: 7Rewards loyalty members can score 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations worldwide. 7Rewards members can also score a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the mini tacos for 7NOW Delivery.

Baja Fresh: Club Baja Rewards members can score double points Monday through Oct. 10 with qualifying purchases online or in-store.

Carl’s Jr.: Customers can grab the Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger Small Combo for $7.99 on Monday. To score the deal, customers must be signed up for the chain’s email list, after which they will receive a coupon.

Chronic Taco: Customers who purchase a fountain drink will receive a free taco.

El Pollo Loco: Customers who order the Crunchy Taco, its “first-ever, digital-only menu item,” will receive a free Mexican Coke. Loco Rewards members will receive a buy-one-get-one offer in their account that can be used to get another Crunchy Taco for free that day.

On the Border: The chain is marking National Taco Day with endless tacos all day long on Monday. Customers can choose from crispy or soft, chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef, with meals starting at $10.99.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Customers can get a free à la carte taco Monday with any purchase.

Taco Cabana: Customers headed to Taco Cabana can grab $1 Bean & Cheese, Ground Beef and Shredded Chicken Tacos Monday at participating Texas locations.

Taco Del Mar: To mark National Taco Day, Taco Del Mar is offering a buy one taco, get one free deal on online orders Monday with the coupon code IHeartTacos at checkout.

Taco John’s: On Monday, customers can grab free Fried Chicken Tacos. A coupon for the deal is available on the app.

Tijuana Flats: Rewards members can get a free taco with any purchase of $2 or more Monday with an in-app offer.