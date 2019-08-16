Olive Garden’s Lifetime Pasta Passes Sell out Instantly

Several dozen people will be packing on the carbs this year and beyond. All 50 of Olive Garden‘s new Lifetime Pasta Passes sold out within just a matter of seconds after they went on sale earlier this week. The Italian restaurant’s other pasta passes, a total of 24,000 passes, also sold out immediately.

“We’re talking milliseconds, but it feels up there with the quickest,” Jessica Dinon, a director of brand communications at Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, told the Orlando Sentinel. “Every year, we see that the sale is over in an instant so it really is hard to know, but without any supporting data, this feels like it’s among the fastest.”

A representative confirmed the statement to PopCulture.com, saying all 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes were claimed “instantly.”

Customers who opted-in to the Lifetime Pasta Pass will be notified if they have been selected to upgrade to the Lifetime Pasta Pass for an additional $400 (plus tax) on Friday, Aug. 16.

The passes – 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes and 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes – officially went on sale Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. Olive Garden had announced the promotion earlier in the week.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, said in a press release at the time. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

The Never Ending Pasta Pass, with a price tag of $100, allows holders to feast on unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the nine-week duration of he Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 24.

Meanwhile, ultimate carb-lovers could vie for the chance to score one of only 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes, a new addition to the yearly promotion. The pass, costing $500, allows holders a lifetime of unlimited access to pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

For those who love carbs but not enough to shell out the extra dough, Olive Garden’s annual Never Ending Past Bowl promotions begins on Sept. 23 and will allow guests unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks. The deal starts at just $10.99 and features a brand-new sauce option this year, the Creamy Roasted Garlic sauce.