Father’s Day 2020: 7 Best Restaurant Deals

A lot of families will likely be staying in this Father's Day, but that doesn't mean they can't have dad's favorite meal for dinner. Even with the coronavirus pandemic raging on, many restaurants remain open, either for take-out, delivery or even a partially-open dining area. Here are some of the best deals going on for the occasion.

Restaurants have been some of the hardest hit businesses by the coronavirus pandemic so far, but they are already trying to rally. Between increases in take-out and delivery orders, outdoor dining areas and now even some dining rooms opening at partial capacity, Father's Day is a great time to take a break from your quarantine diet. Thankfully, many big restaurant chains are eager to capitalize on the holiday as well, so there are some big deals to take advantage of.

When hunting for a Father's Day deal, remember to check the popular delivery apps in your area — GrubHub, Uber Eats, Post Mates and Door Dash may have coupons or sales available. This way, you can send your dad's favorite food his way without breaking self-isolation and risking either of your health.

On the other hand, if you are going to see a father figure today, you can plan to stop by a restaurant or fast food joint on the way to pick up a tasty treat. Experts are agreed that eating take-out is a relatively low-risk activity, so as long as you don't open your dad's food container yourself everything should be safe. For local fare, you'll have to do some digging, but even national chains are putting on a good show for Father's Day. Here's a look at some of the best meal deals available on Sunday.