Father’s Day 2020: 7 Best Restaurant Deals
A lot of families will likely be staying in this Father's Day, but that doesn't mean they can't have dad's favorite meal for dinner. Even with the coronavirus pandemic raging on, many restaurants remain open, either for take-out, delivery or even a partially-open dining area. Here are some of the best deals going on for the occasion.
Restaurants have been some of the hardest hit businesses by the coronavirus pandemic so far, but they are already trying to rally. Between increases in take-out and delivery orders, outdoor dining areas and now even some dining rooms opening at partial capacity, Father's Day is a great time to take a break from your quarantine diet. Thankfully, many big restaurant chains are eager to capitalize on the holiday as well, so there are some big deals to take advantage of.
When hunting for a Father's Day deal, remember to check the popular delivery apps in your area — GrubHub, Uber Eats, Post Mates and Door Dash may have coupons or sales available. This way, you can send your dad's favorite food his way without breaking self-isolation and risking either of your health.
On the other hand, if you are going to see a father figure today, you can plan to stop by a restaurant or fast food joint on the way to pick up a tasty treat. Experts are agreed that eating take-out is a relatively low-risk activity, so as long as you don't open your dad's food container yourself everything should be safe. For local fare, you'll have to do some digging, but even national chains are putting on a good show for Father's Day. Here's a look at some of the best meal deals available on Sunday.
Cracker Barrel
Want to share your love of comfort food? Feast your eyes on our fresh batch of homestyle gifs, now on @GIPHY! https://t.co/fD103cc7bv pic.twitter.com/b6fObbLWCp— Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) May 27, 2020
First up, Cracker Barrel is introducing the new Breakfast Hashbrown Casserole Family Meal Basket for in-house or to-go orders. On top of that, the chain is giving away Four-Layer Bacon Breakfast Bowls for free with every purchase of a Breakfast Hashbrown Casserole Family Meal Basket on Father's Day. Check with your local Cracker Barrel to find out if their dining room is open.
Olive Garden
Give Dad all his favorites this Father's Day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CsjklIMdn7— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) June 18, 2020
Olive Garden is making Father's Day easy by offering a deal not on food, but on gift cards. The gifts keep on giving as customers will get a free $10 gift card for every $50 in gift cards that they purchase. The only catch is that these "bonus gift cards" expire at the end of July, leaving customers and/or their dads just over a month to get their fill of unlimited breadsticks.
Popeyes
Blessing your TL with this drumstick 🍗🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNzEYaUBX4— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) May 25, 2020
Popeyes is hoping to get customers on their new mobile app by offering a free crispy chicken sandwich to new users. Simply download the app and make an order of at least $15, and the sandwich comes free.
Red Robin
And the award for most versatile sauce goes to...Whiskey River BBQ. pic.twitter.com/6jfYyLDd8a— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 25, 2020
Red Robin is offering a gift card deal as well. For every $25 in gift cards, the restaurant will give you a free $5 bonus card, with an expiration date attached. For dads that are relying on takeout through the pandemic, this is a no-brainer.
Chili's
How are you getting your Chili’s faves? Comment 🏡 for Delivery, 🚗 for To-Go, or 🌶 for Dine-In pic.twitter.com/SzLrZSpwoe— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 17, 2020
Chili's provides a few distinct options for a hearty Father's Day meal. The chain's 3-for-10-dollar menu includes a 6-ounce steak and a lunch portion of their chicken fajitas. This deal is available throughout the weekend, ending on Father's Day.
Papa John's
Lots of folks can be dads, but it takes someone special to be a Papa. Today, we're celebrating all the types of Papas and the pizzas they love. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/M1MOSgA2KU— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) June 21, 2020
For those that want to keep it simple, Papa John's has you covered with a Father's Day deal on good old fashioned pizza orders. Customers who order through their app can use the coupon code "25OFF" to get 25 percent off an any regular menu item for pickup or delivery. This deal is actually good through the end of June, but Father's Day may be one of the best occasions to take advantage of it.
Insomnia Cookies
20% off cookie cakes all weekend w/ code DADJOKES
get dad's cookie cake delivered or preorder & pick up in store https://t.co/yqZTDaXt1a pic.twitter.com/jbPbkl6ZfY— insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) June 20, 2020
Finally, for the dads with a sweet tooth and for those celebrating late in the day, Insomina Cookies are offering the dessert you need. On Sunday, all retail locations are offering cookie cakes for 20 percent off with the coupon code "DADJOKES" at checkout.