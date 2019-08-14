Olive Garden to Sell a Never-Ending Lifetime Pasta Pass

Pasta lovers will soon have something new to feast on, with Olive Garden preparing to roll out their annual Never Ending Pasta Pass. This year, 50 lucky patrons will be entitled to unlimited past for their rest of their lives, though the limited spots will likely go quickly.

The chain has offered a limited Never Ending Pasta Pass for the past six years, but this is the first time they will offer a Lifetime Pasta Pass. The regular pass allows nine weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces, toppings, breadsticks and soup or salad, but the lifetime pass gives its bearers the same perks as the regular pass, but for their entire lives instead of just nine weeks. Those who secure a Never Ending Pasta Pass will be able to enjoy all the pasta they can handle from Sept. 23 through Nov. 24.

The passes will go on sale on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET at PastaPass.com. There are 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes available for $100 and the first 50 guests interested in the lifetime pass will be able to opt-in for $400 extra, $500 in total. Those who do opt-in will find out whether they received the lifetime pass on Aug. 16.

The sale will last for 30 minutes or until the passes sell out, which is almost a guarantee. A waiting room will open 15 minutes prior to the sale, at 1:55 p.m. ET on Aug. 15, and an Olive Garden representative recommends arriving at the waiting room as soon as it opens to give yourself the best chance to purchase a pasta pass. When 2:00 rolls around, a “Buy Now” button will automatically activate on the site and will be visible in the waiting room.

If you don’t secure a pass, Olive Garden will offer the Never Ending Pasta Pass nightly during the nine week run for $10.99. This year, the lineup of choices will see a new addition with a creamy roasted garlic sauce available as a pasta topping.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, told PEOPLE. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

