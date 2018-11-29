Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals and Sales

If you missed Black Friday and if you’re still too stuffed from Thanksgiving dinner to leave your couch, you can still catch some of the best tech deals of the year on Cyber Monday.

On Monday, Nov. 26, you can score the perfect gifts for loved ones still on your Christmas shopping list, and you can do it all from the comfort of your couch. With deals on everything from Apple Watches and iPhones to 50″ TVs and even a record-setting deal on Hulu that will have you bingeing shows year-round, even Santa will envy your gift-giving skills.

Keep scrolling to see the best deals on tech that you can score this Cyber Monday.

TVs

• Toshiba 32″ 720p Fire TV Edition television is $129.99 (originally $179.99)

• Insignia 39″ 1080p Fire TV Edition television will be $189.99 (originally $249.99)

• Toshiba 50″ 4K HDR Fire TV Edition television will be $299.99 (originally $399.99)

• LG C8P Series 55-inch HDR UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,696.99 at B&H Photo or Newegg (originally $2,496.99)

• TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV for $799.99 at Best Buy (originally $969.99)

• Sony X850F Series 65-inch 4K HDR TV for $999.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,399.99)

• Samsung Q6F Series 49-inch QLED 4K HDR TV for $697.99 at Newegg (originally $1,399.99)

• Samsung NU6070 Series (65-inch) 4K HDR TV for $599.99 at Best Buy (originally $799.99)

• Samsung NU6900 Series (55-inch) 4K HDR TV for $397.99 at Best Buy (originally $499.99)

• Samsung NU6900 Series (43-inch) 4K HDR TV for $277.99 at Best Buy (originally $379.99)

Streaming

• Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99 (save $15) – Buy Deal Now

• Hulu for $1/month for 12 months for new and eligible returning members (originally $8/month)

Console Gaming

• Nintendo 2DS XL for $129 (originally $149.99) at Walmart

• Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4 + with a $10 Google Play eGift Card for $59.88 at Walmart

• Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle is $199 (originally $299) at Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop

• Elgato Game Capture HD60 S recorder for $130 (originally $180) at Amazon

• Blue Yeti Blackout USB microphone w/ Fallout 76 for $100 (originally $150) at Best Buy

• PS Plus one-year membership will be $39.99 at Best Buy (originally $59.99)

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One, PC) is $27 (originally $59) at GameStop

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is $27 (originally $59) at GameStop

• Madden 19 is $27 (originally $59) at GameStop

• FIFA 19 is $27 (originally $59) at GameStop

• NBA 2019 is $37 (originally $59) at GameStop

• Far Cry 5 is $24.99 (originally $59) at GameStop

Phones

• Galaxy S9 unlocked w/ Echo Show (current gen) or Echo Spot and Echo starting at $519.99 for 64GB (originally $924.96)

• Galaxy S9+ unlocked with Echo Show (current gen) or Echo Spot and Echo starting at $639.99 for 64GB (originally $1,069.98)

• Galaxy Note 9 unlocked with Echo Show (current gen) or Echo Spot and Echo starting at $799.99 for 128GB (originally $1,229.98)

• Pixel 3 for $649 (regularly $799) at Google Store, runs November 22nd through 25th

• Pixel 3 XL for $699 (regularly $899) at Google Store, runs November 22nd through 25th

• Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is $799 (originally $999) at Samsung, Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy S9 is $519 (originally $719) at Samsung, B&H Photo

Headphones

• Bose QuietComfort 25 wired noise cancelling headphones are $109.99 (originally $279)

• Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise cancelling headphones are $299 (originally $349.99)

• Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones are $199 (originally $279)

• Bose SoundSport Free fully wireless earbuds are $169 (originally $200)

• Logitech H800 Bluetooth wireless headset is $50 (originally $60-70)

• Jabra Elite 65t for $119.99 (originally $169.99) at Amazon

• Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 for $129 (originally $149.99) at Amazon

Smart Home Devices

• Echo Dot, current-gen is $24 (originally $49.99) at Amazon

• Echo Plus, current-gen is $109.99 (originally $149.99)

• Echo Spot is $89.99 (originally $129.99)

• Sonos One is $174.99 (originally $199.99) through Best Buy or Sonos

• Sonos Beam is $349 (originally $399)

• Google Home Hub is $99.99 (originally $149.99) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, or Target

• Google Home Hub with $10 in Vudu credit is $99.99 at Walmart (originally $149.99)

• Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle, including $15 in Vudu credit is $45 at Walmart (originally $74)

• Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR for $59.99 (originally $119.99)

• Wemo Mini Smart Plug is $19.99 (originally $20-30)

Tablets

• Apple iPad 2 MC769LL/A 9.7-Inch 32GB (Black) 1395 – (Refurbished) for $134.99

• Fire 7 for $29.99 (save $20)

• Fire 7 Kids Edition for $69.99 (save $30)

• Fire HD 8 for $49.99 (save $30)

• Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $89.99 (save $40)

Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

• Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) for $299 (originally $379)

• Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) for $329 (originally $409)

• Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker is $119.95 (originally $149.99)

• Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149 (originally $199.95)