Bernie Sanders Discharged From Hospital, Doctors Confirm He Suffered Heart Attack

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been discharged from the hospital in Nevada on Friday, with doctors confirming what many had assumed about his condition. According to a statement released by Sanders’ campaign, doctors acknowledged that the 78-year-old suffered a “myocardial infarction” or heart attack on Tuesday.

JUST IN: In a statement, doctors for @BernieSanders say he had a “myocardial infarction” — another term for a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/ES2al2diXJ — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 4, 2019

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” Sanders said in a statement. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

Sanders was forced to have an emergency procedure upon arrival at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Nevada on Tuesday. According to the physicians caring for the Democratic candidate, he is making “progress” and none of his other arteries showed signs of blockage.

“After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,” Doctors Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj said according to Fox News. “He was immediately transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center…The senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion.”

The doctors also noted that Sanders’ hospital stay was “uneventful” and he should following-up with his personal physician soon.

As we previously reported, the Sanders campaign canceled all appearances and events until further notice. This includes an ad push in Iowa that was set to begin shortly after Sanders was forced to go to the hospital. The $1.3 million ad by would’ve started this week in Iowa and would represent the first run of TV ads for the Democratic candidate. This was also canceled along with the public appearances.

Sanders is the oldest presidential candidate challenging for the nomination against President Donald Trump in 2020. If elected, Sanders would be the oldest first-term president elected, replacing Trump who currently holds the title.

Sanders has not hidden his health on the public stage and made it clear he would be transparent with his health. Sanders released a doctor’s letter during the 2016 campaign to confirm he was “in good health” with no history of heart disease or heart issues before this week.