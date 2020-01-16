Ben & Jerry’s ‘Netflix & Chill’d’ Ice Cream Released

Ben & Jerry’s is back with another new flavor, and it’s perfect for binge-watching. Named “Netflix & Chilll’d” (yes, three “l”s), the new flavor is a collaboration with streaming giant Netflix, and it’s the perfect option for when you’re gearing up for a full night of streaming, or maybe if you just want some ice cream, because any time is a good time for ice cream.

The new flavor starts with a base of peanut butter ice cream and is combined with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie. That means “Netflix & Chilll’d” hits every spot your taste buds might possibly be searching for when snacking in front of the TV, though it would certainly pair well with other movie-night staples if you so chose. The design on the pint features three cows sitting on a sofa, probably watching The Game Changers on Netflix.

“Netflix & Chilll’d” also comes in a non-dairy option, joining Ben & Jerry’s increasing lineup of dairy-free flavors.

“There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving,” the product description on Ben & Jerry’s website reads. “It’s a flavorful world, and everyone is invited to grab a spoon.”

The website also includes a handy quiz to help you figure out which Netflix Original to watch while you enjoy your pint, as well as a suggestion of four flavor pairings including Peanut Butter Cup with The Chef Show, Milk & Cookies with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Phish Food with Chef’s Table and Half Baked with Grace & Frankie.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock