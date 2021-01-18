Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Alleged Split Sends Social Media Into Frenzy
Monday afternoon, news surfaced that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had reportedly split after more than a year together. A source spoke to PEOPLE and said that they were at different points in their lives. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated," the source said. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." This news followed the couple moving in together in December.
When Twitter users saw the news about Affleck and de Armas, they responded with a variety of comments. Many said that the man who portrayed Batman is hurting and that he needs to go back to Jennifer Garner. Others said that they were not surprised that the high-profile couple split due to the difference in age. The comments continued as critics and supporters alike weighed in.
he was batman
she did knives out
what more can i say https://t.co/IEsox5Ur9T— Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) January 18, 2021
prevnext
I have been waiting for this break up all year just for this and no one jumped on it— Alona (@alonaforsythe) January 18, 2021
shes probably the hottest woman I’ve ever seen and I was going to die a little inside if they stayed together— Tori (@isurelovetofu) January 18, 2021
prevnext
Let me guess, she wants a baby, he does not. thank you, bye.— Around the world (@IAmWhoIAmOA) January 18, 2021
My first thought was how much I am going to miss that theme song— Career-Obsessed Banshee (@edenwillow) January 18, 2021
January 18, 2021prevnext
That's putting it mildly— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 18, 2021
January 18, 2021prevnext
LMAO— Adriana007 #TCOE (@Adriana00714) January 18, 2021
prevnext
Neva gonna be happy until he goes home... back to Jennifer— ɹǝqɯı⋊ ɐɯǝuıƆ (@CinemaKimber) January 18, 2021
January 18, 2021
prevnext
Poor @BenAffleck lost Jen and it’s been downhill since.— Kelly Kaposwki (@kaposwki) January 18, 2021
why would you say Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up when you could just say BenAna Split— 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) January 18, 2021
prev
So many people are happy that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up. Weird as hell caring so much about a relationship you know nothing about.— 💜Prowling Gambino💚 (@ProwlingGambino) January 18, 2021