2019 Belmont Stakes: What Is a Belmont Jewel?

With the final entry in the Triple Crown happening Saturday with the Belmont Stakes, we also get a look at the third official cocktail historically served alongside the race. Many will know the mint julep’s reputation at the Kentucky Derby, but the Preakness and Belmont also bring their own specialty cocktails for fans to sip on during the day.

For the Belmont Stakes, the drink of choice is a bourbon-based cocktail called the Belmont Jewel. As with most cocktails, everybody has their own twist on the drink, but the official version of the drink uses Woodford Reserve bourbon to start and tosses in a fruity combination of lemonade, pomegranate juice, and some orange juice. Pour all of these over ice, shake it up vigorously, and add some lemon to feel like you’re a real wheeler and dealer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official site notes that the drink aims to embody “the summertime feeling with sweet and citrus flavors.”

The jewel is also accompanied by two other signature drinks. The White Carnation uses two ounces of Vodka, 1/2 ounce peach schnapps, orange juice, soda water, some cream, and an orange slice.

If neither of those is to your tastes, the Belmont Breeze returns to bourbon territory, adds in 1/2 ounce of sherry, lemon juice, orange juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup, some mint leaves, mint sprig, and some orange peel.

Both used to be the official drink for the race, with Sports Illustrated noting that the White Carnation held the title until 1997, the Breeze took over in 1998 until 2011, and the Jewel is a new addition since 2012.

They might not be official now but they are companions to the Belmont Jewel if you’re looking for variety.

The official drink at Belmont joins the Mint Julep at Churchill Downs and the Black Eyed Susan at Pimlico. The Mint Julep is the crown jewel that most know, made with powdered sugar, bourbon, water and mint leaves mixed with plenty of shaved ice. They are best known for the silver or pewter cups they are served in.

The Black Eyed Susan, on the other hand, brings in the fruit element that Belmont took and ran with. It begins with bourbon whiskey, peach schnapps, and some vodka. Then we add in orange juice and sour mix with ice, garnished with orange or cherry when you’re finished.

The Belmont Stakes airs on NBC and the race itself kicks off at 6:35 p.m. ET. Follow the recipes below to hype up your viewing party experience.

White Carnation

2 ounces of vodka

1/2 ounce of peach schnapps

2 ounces of orange juice

2 ounces of soda water (enough to fill)

splash of cream

orange slice to garnish

Belmont Breeze

1 1/2 ounces of bourbon whiskey (or rye whiskey)

1/2 ounce of sherry (medium dry)

1/2 ounce of lemon juice (fresh)

1/2 ounce of simple syrup

splash of orange juice

splash of cranberry juice

5 mint leaves

mint sprig to garnish

orange peel or slice to garnish

Belmont Jewel

1 1/2 ounces of bourbon whiskey

2 ounces of lemonade

1 ounce of pomegranate juice

lemon wedge or cherry (garnish)