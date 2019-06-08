Belmont Stakes 2019: Sir Winston Wins the Finale of the Triple Crown

After a strange season, the Triple Crown for 2019 has come to a close with Sir Winston crossing the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes. While there couldn’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, the final race still offered some drama down the stretch between the ten horses in the field.

Neither Maximum Security, who was the controversial former winner of the Kentucky Derby, or Country House, who was the eventual winner after the historic objection at Churchill Downs, were entered into the race, leaving an open field to run for the victory.

Trainer Mark Casse actually walked away with his second victory of the 2019 Triple Crown, also training War of Will to its win in the Preakness. Sir Winston was named after Winston Churchill by its owners, leaving it with a fitting win in the days following the D-Day anniversary. The final odds on the winning horse were 10-1, while favorite Tacitus

Fans of horse racing were left without the glory of the past few years, but that doesn’t mean they left unsatisfied. Many felt it was an interesting year for the Triple Crown races, even if they didn’t produce the type of history they’re used to.

“Sir Winston” is now going to drink a bottle of brandy in the bath. — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) June 8, 2019

Master Fencer and Sir Winston both acted up a bit heading out to the track. Understandable considering all the camera, people singing New York New York, and crowds. pic.twitter.com/9xFExYNl20 — 🏇🏼🏇🏼Mary Eddy🏇🏼🏇🏼 (@singmysongbird) June 8, 2019

Sir Winston wins Belmont Stakes. Only horse’s third win in 10 starts. Perfect ending to a brutal Triple Crown season. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 8, 2019

The controversy at the Kentucky Derby this year colored the entire trio of races for most viewers. While Maximum Security was a favorite to win after initial frontrunner Omaha Beach was scratched days before the race. But the finish of the race would give Maximum Security its place in history, just not in the way its jockey, trainer, and owner would’ve hoped.

After making contact with War of Will during the race and blocking its path, Maximum Security was taken down from 1st place and Country House was given the Kentucky Derby victory. It was the first time a winner of the race had ever been taken down due to an objection, leaving many fans scratching their heads.

Both horses would skip the next race at Pimlico, leaving War of Will to take the top spot in the Preakness.

Most will now look to the fall and the Breeders Cup, the next major national horse racing event. It could also give us our first glance at horses that could end up running for the Triple Crown in 2020.