Beirut Explosion: See All the Shocking Videos on Social Media of the Fiery Scene
The explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday left a huge span of destruction in the city, as videos from the scene show. Within minutes of the shocking explosion, social media was full of footage from professional camera crews and people on the ground experiencing the devastation. Hundreds of people were injured in the blast, and so far an exact death toll has not been released.
The explosion came from near the port of Lebanon's capital city, sending a mushroom cloud up into the sky and sending a shockwave out in the area. It flipped cars, blew out windows and damaged buildings for miles around, according to a report by CNN. The country's state-run National News Agency said that the number of injured is currently "uncountable," and that the city looks "like an apocalypse." Sifting through the different views of the scene is also difficult.
The cause of the blast remains unclear, though at the time of this writing experts experts can neither confirm nor deny that it was an attack. Firefighters were reportedly battling a massive blaze near the port at the time of the explosion, but an exact cause has not been given. It is worth noting that mushroom clouds of this shape are common in explosions, even without a bomb attack.
The international community is rallying around Lebanon and Beirut while the details of the explosion are determined. The World Health Organization is working on a comprehensive response, including medical aid for both immediate and long-term needs. Hospitals around the city are reportedly already over-full.
While they wait for more news to roll in, the rest of the world can only watch and try to make sense of the scene through social media. Here are the videos from Beirut currently circulating online.
Smoke
.@BillNeelyNBC reports the latest on the massive explosion in Beirut.
"The cause is unknown." pic.twitter.com/ydBvO1zs6E— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2020
Ground-Level Response
BREAKING: Officials have said at least 10 people have been killed in a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Middle East Correspondent @Stone_SkyNews says Lebanon's hospitals were already "struggling badly"
Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/UH3Jscyfkr pic.twitter.com/IXMvF76yi6— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020
#Beirut streets now. pic.twitter.com/8mZSXTLNQI— Samar Saeed/سمر سعيد (@Samarsaeed) August 4, 2020
Aerial Footage
'They already don't have any more beds available in ICU... it's a humanitarian disaster' - witness on the ground in Beirut says the coronavirus means hospitals are already struggling.
At least 10 people have been killed in a huge explosion.
Latest here: https://t.co/R2Lh904JkC pic.twitter.com/roJHNRrO0i— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020
Highway
This is the moment an explosion occurred in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
The explosion appeared to be centred around the city's port area containing warehouses and rippled through several areas of the capital.
Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/UH3Jscyfkr pic.twitter.com/lIzHr7CPio— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020
Annahar Building
Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon - view from Annahar building. Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏🏼😓 pic.twitter.com/Zf6fXaahUq— Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020
Office Building
BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH— Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020
Aftermath
A large explosion has been heard in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Security sources said a number of people were injured during the widespread destruction across the city, with residents reporting windows being blown out and ceilings collapsing
Read more: https://t.co/27zh8LaW5n pic.twitter.com/SZ82gxAA7Z— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 4, 2020
Damage
Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH— Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020
Driving
This looks like the end of the world in Lebanon.
Shocking first video emerges after #Beirut explosion.pic.twitter.com/pHy3iUIGar— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 4, 2020