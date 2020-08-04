Beirut Explosion: See All the Shocking Videos on Social Media of the Fiery Scene

The explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday left a huge span of destruction in the city, as videos from the scene show. Within minutes of the shocking explosion, social media was full of footage from professional camera crews and people on the ground experiencing the devastation. Hundreds of people were injured in the blast, and so far an exact death toll has not been released.

The explosion came from near the port of Lebanon's capital city, sending a mushroom cloud up into the sky and sending a shockwave out in the area. It flipped cars, blew out windows and damaged buildings for miles around, according to a report by CNN. The country's state-run National News Agency said that the number of injured is currently "uncountable," and that the city looks "like an apocalypse." Sifting through the different views of the scene is also difficult.

The cause of the blast remains unclear, though at the time of this writing experts experts can neither confirm nor deny that it was an attack. Firefighters were reportedly battling a massive blaze near the port at the time of the explosion, but an exact cause has not been given. It is worth noting that mushroom clouds of this shape are common in explosions, even without a bomb attack.

The international community is rallying around Lebanon and Beirut while the details of the explosion are determined. The World Health Organization is working on a comprehensive response, including medical aid for both immediate and long-term needs. Hospitals around the city are reportedly already over-full.

While they wait for more news to roll in, the rest of the world can only watch and try to make sense of the scene through social media. Here are the videos from Beirut currently circulating online.