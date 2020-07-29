Beckie Mullen, Real-Life 'GLOW' Wrestler, Dead at 55

✖

One of the original GLOW Girls has passed away. Becky Mullen, who played the character Sally the Farmer's Daughter, died Monday evening at the age of 55 from complications with colon cancer. One of Mullen's fellow wrestlers, Patricia Summerland, who played Sunny the California Girl, posted the news on her Facebook page Tuesday. Summerland also included a fundraiser to help Mullen's family with cremation fees.

"We lost a fan favorite and in my opinion one of the best wrestlers in GLOW," Summerland's post read. "She was battling demons and one big demon was cancer she passed away Monday evening of colon cancer. Her dear mother is left with extreme heartache and now cremation fees during this pandemic so if you all would like to donate please do and share. Fly high, Sally."

Mullen's character, Sally The Farmer's Daughter, made her debut with GLOW in 1986, as noted by Last Word in Pro Wrestling. The character returned in the second season, though had been changed to Amy the Farmer's Daughter, who was played by Trudy Adams. Mullen would make her return as Sally in the third season in 1988, joining her "sister" Babe the Farmer's Daughter. The latter was played by Ursula Hayden, who would later purchase GLOW in 2001.

Following her time in the ring, Mullen would go on to acting on the big and small screen and became a fixture in hair metal videos in the early '90s, namely Slaughter's "Up All Night" and Van Halen's "Poundcake." She had guest roles in shows ranging from Married… With Children, MadTV and Hard Time on Planet Earth. She returned to the world of GLOW and even revived the character of Sally for a new series, The Original Ladies of Wrestling, which ran on Tubi.

Mullen's daughter, Brittani Rabay, also spoke with TMZ, saying simply that "She fought as long as she could." Mullen's mother, Jackie, also told the outlet that her daughter had been suffering and she's now confident she's moved on to a better place.

Along with The Original Ladies of Wrestling, the origins of GLOW, which stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, has been adopted into a Netflix series. Aptly titled GLOW, the '80s-set series reimagines the origins of the storied league, which capitalized on the surging popularity of pro wrestling. Co-star Betty Gilpin was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Emmy for her portrayal of Debbie Eagan, who wrestles under the name Liberty Belle.