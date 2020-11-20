Barack Obama Jokes Donald Trump Could Be Removed by the 'Navy SEALs' If He Doesn't Leave White House

✖

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has weighed in on Donald Trump's refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election by joking that he could be removed by the "Navy SEALs" if he doesn't leave the White House. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new memoir, Promised Land, Obama quipped that "there seems to be some lag, and adding, "The communications system [at the White House] used to be better." This seems to be a jab at the Trump administration not beginning the transfer of power to Joe Biden, who is the president-elect.

Eventually, Kimmel jokingly asked Obama if he knew of any "places where people could hide" in the White House. "I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to dig him out," Obama joked back. Trump has contested the results of the election, claiming that he believes mass voter fraud led to him losing. To date, his legal representatives have yet to produce concrete evidence of voter fraud benefiting the Biden campaign. Trump's unfounded claims are not the only controversial stance he seems to hold, as the outgoing American president recently retweeted a QAnon conspiracy theory about Osama bin Laden still being alive.

When asked about this by Kimmel, Obama replied, "It would be preposterous except for the fact that it was the president of the United States retweeting it." Notably, Obama's memior ends with the covert operation that ended with Bin Laden's death. He considers this one of the highest points of his eight-year presidency.

Obama's wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, had much harsher words for Trump, and those who have joined him in refusing to accept that Biden won more electoral votes, making him the next President of the United States. In a passionate Instagram post, she defended America's democratic process, stating that "the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party," She then added, "To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories...is to put our country’s health and security in danger."

Michelle continued, "This isn’t a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history."