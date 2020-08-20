Delta Bans Navy Seal Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden After Viral Photo of Him Not Wearing Mask

✖

The Navy SEAL who claims he killed Osama Bin Laden during the 2011 raid in Pakistan has been banned by Delta Air Lines after refusing a mask after boarding a flight. The situation went viral after Rober O'Neill posted a photo of himself on the flight, near a passenger in a United States Marine Corps hat and a mask, gloating about his lack of mask by saying he was "not a p—y."

According to Business Insider, Delta requires passengers to wear masks in the airport and on flights except during times when they're eating or drinking. The airline is also one of a few who said they'd ban fliers who refused to wear the face coverings. The decision came as businesses began to open up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

O'Neill initial tweet went viral, along with another that followed claiming he only took orders from his wife. But on Thursday, a new tweet appeared and O'Neill shared that the airline had banned him over the photo. Many disagreed over the reason he was banned but the final decision remains the same. Delta addressed the ban and confirmed it in a statement according to Business Insider.

"Part of every customer's commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask," Delta's Anthony Black told the outlet. "Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future."

Thank God it wasn’t @Delta flying us in when we killed bin Laden... we weren’t wearing masks... — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

Delta reportedly recently strengthened their coronavirus policies and added a requirement for fliers claiming medical exemptions or disabilities to speak with a medical professional over telehealth before boarding. They also make it clear that any false claims of medical conditions or handicaps can lead to being banned by the airline too.

O'Neill posted a follow-up tweet embedded above referencing the raid that killed Bin Laden, posting it as a slight against Delta and a strange comparison to make. Still, despite many condemning the initial photo and O'Neill's reaction to the ban, many were quick to defend him and show their support. There was also a lot of "shame on Delta" posts on social media, blaming the airline for enforcing their own clearly stated policy.