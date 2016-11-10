Baby Joins Three Generations of Women in Family to Be Born With Streak of White in Hair

(Photo: Facebook/Mommy Page )

The women in this family share a unique trait. The last four generations have shared the same white streak in their hair.

MilliAnna, an 18-month-old baby, was born with the distinctive white streak just like her mom, 23-year-old Brianna Worthy, and grandmother.

The streak is caused by poliosis, a condition which causes hair follicles to have little melanin and grow white.

Worthy is happy her daughter was born with the matching condition.

“Sometimes it would bother me when I was younger, but I grew to end up really loving it in my hair and was confident that it was my own unique signature look,” she explained to the Daily Mail.

“I plan to raise my daughter knowing she is beautiful and special and to not listen to [people’s] mean comments at times,” she added.

One thing’s for sure, that streak just makes the adorable baby even cuter.