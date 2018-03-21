One Injured as Package Ignites in Austin, Authorities Hunt for Serial Bomber

A device ignited at an Austin, Texas, Goodwill on Tuesday night, sparking panic about another possible bombing.

The Austin area has been faced with a rash of bombings this month, with two people dying and five more becoming injured over a series of six explosions.

A possible explosion was reported at a Goodwill on Tuesday, but when Austin police responded, they discovered it to be an unrelated incident.

#Breaking #AustinPolice is responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Heavy police presence on Brodie Lane in Austin after man injured. Austin Police reporting different from other package bombs. Say this was incendiary device. pic.twitter.com/Gpz0e4CRBt — timgerber (@timgerber) March 21, 2018

CBS News reports that a Goodwill worker was carrying a package when he noticed some miltary-like devices inside. There was also a flare inside the package, which ignited. The man suffered burns from the flare.

“That [Goodwill] employee took the box around the corner, and upon looking inside of it, it had two small devices that are artillery simulators that looked like some type of military ordinance or some type of memento,” Austin police assistant chief Ely Reyes said in a press conference.

The military equipment and fiery ignition caused a panic that another bomb had gone off but police quickly dispeled those fears after their investigation.

“There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln,” Austin said in a tweet. “Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs.”

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

This bomb scare follows two incidents connected to the serial bombings earlier in the day.

At 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas. The package, which was addressed to a Austin location, injured one worker. A second bomb was found before it was detonated at an Austin FedEx facility later that same morning. That device was deactivated.

Police are still trying to hunt down the serial bomber, who is also believed to have placed bombs at three private residences and one roadside location earlier in March.