Aunt Jemima's New Name Has People Confused

Discussion was sparked on social media Tuesday afternoon after the brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima not only revealed a new name, but also a new logo and packaging. Under the Aunt Jemima rebrand, all products will now be named Pearl Milling Company products, a nod to the company that created the self-rising pancake mix that would later become a breakfast staple.

Although current Aunt Jemima products continue to be sold under that name but without the Aunt Jemima logo, come June, both the pancake mixes and syrup bottles will look a little different. The logo will be replaced with a watermill used to grow flour. The packaging, meanwhile, will look relatively unchanged, as it will maintain the red, white, and yellow color scheme.

(Photo: PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo, Inc)

As shoppers got their first look at the products they will soon be searching for down the breakfast aisle come June, many took to social media to react. Although many welcomed a rebrand, many felt the name and packaging missed the mark, some believing that Pearl Milling Company didn’t sound like a very appetizing breakfast product. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the Aunt Jemima rebrand.