Auburn Campus Covered in Toilet Paper After Win Over Alabama

Students at Auburn University in Alabama invoked an old tradition this weekend after the Auburn Tigers beat the top-seeded University of Alabama Crimson Tide. When the game was over, football fans filled the Toomer’s Corner section of campus, and “rolled” every tree, building, and fixture with toilet paper.

This isn’t the first time Toomer’s Corner has been rolled, and students knew just what to do.

Nothing like Toomer’s Corner after an Auburn victory.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/CgXOvvfTqT — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 16, 2017



School officials don’t seem to have much of a problem with the tradition, as it was commemorated on an official Twitter account.

AU fans roll Toomer’s Corner. No shortage of toilet paper on the Plains. Thanks again to my buddy Aaron Lee of WTVM for the video. pic.twitter.com/g953y6K67F — Sheldon Haygood (@SheldonFox6) November 26, 2017



Local journalists even showed up, knowing what was about to happen.

Alumni were prepared as well, and a few hosted smaller celebrations of their own.

I hope they recycle. https://t.co/lgh7bo9Eqg — Jason Gay (@jasongay) November 26, 2017



However, The Wall Street Journal‘s Jason Gay might have gotten the final word on the revelry.