Auburn Campus Covered in Toilet Paper After Win Over Alabama

Students at Auburn University in Alabama invoked an old tradition this weekend after the Auburn Tigers beat the top-seeded University of Alabama Crimson Tide. When the game was over, football fans filled the Toomer’s Corner section of campus, and “rolled” every tree, building, and fixture with toilet paper.

This isn’t the first time Toomer’s Corner has been rolled, and students knew just what to do.

School officials don’t seem to have much of a problem with the tradition, as it was commemorated on an official Twitter account.

Local journalists even showed up, knowing what was about to happen.

Alumni were prepared as well, and a few hosted smaller celebrations of their own.

However, The Wall Street Journal‘s Jason Gay might have gotten the final word on the revelry.

