Attorney General Bill Barr Roasted for Saying He's Not Sure If It's Illegal to Vote Twice
Attorney General Bill Barr is raising eyebrows after he said he is unsure if it is illegal to vote twice. Barr made the comments Wednesday shortly after President Donald Trump, in unprecedented remarks, suggested that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the upcoming 2020 presidential election – once by mail and once in person – to prove voter fraud runs rampant with mail-in ballots.
"I don't know what the law in the particular state says" -- Wolf Blitzer has to explain to the Attorney General of the United States that it's actually illegal to vote twice pic.twitter.com/ytDfzZoZV6— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020
Speaking in an interview Wednesday evening with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Barr defended the president's comments, which he said came as Trump was simply attempting to make the point that election monitoring was not up to par to prevent people from voting more than once. Pressed by Blitzer on the fact that following the president's advice would be against the law, Barr stated, "I don't know what the law in the particular state says." When asked if there is "any state in which you can vote twice," Barr responded, "Maybe you can change your vote up to a particular time, I don't know what the law is."
As multiple outlets have pointed out, voting more than once in an election is illegal. The Washington Post noted that "intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony." Given that fact, Barr's remarks stirred social media, many condemning him for not pointing out the facts regarding the president’s comments. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Barr doesn't know what the voting laws are pertaining to voting twice in a election ,are you kidding this is a set up for voter fraud and Barr and trump are telling his maggots to break the law,to cause chaos on election day then trump will call fix,lock Barr , and trump up— Carl (@Broken_Arrow52) September 2, 2020
prevnext
"Change your vote up to a specific time"??
You can't change your vote once you submit it. Are we in some stupid nightmare world?— Helena (@thelastpinkcar) September 3, 2020
Today Donald Trump encouraged people to commit felonies and vote twice — while Bill Barr told the American people that he didn't know if it was illegal to vote twice. This. Cannot. Stand. When in the FUCK are the REPUBLICAN senators going to stop this MEGALOMANIAC?— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 3, 2020
prevnext
Dear Bill Barr of @TheJusticeDept: As the Attorney General, you are expected not to be an idiot when it comes to basic legal principles. Federal law prohibits voting more than once in the same election. 52 U.S. Code § 10307. https://t.co/BzW0KM6mTc— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 3, 2020
He’s the AG but doesn’t know the law 🤔— Roberta 🌴🏄🏽♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) September 2, 2020
prevnext
President commits an open felony. AG says he does not know if it’s illegal. This is open treason.— Brad Norris (@EveryoneLies17) September 3, 2020
There are 61 days until Election Day.
It is illegal in all 50 states and under federal law to vote twice. As any federal officeholder or law-enforcement official should know.
And there’s still no basis for the conspiracy theory that #VoteByMail will lead to a rigged election. https://t.co/u1E0zmfvRa— Ellen L 😷 Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) September 3, 2020
prevnext
This video clip is outrageous. Barr refuses to acknowledge that Trump is encouraging crimes. He goes so far as to imply that it might not be illegal to cast two votes in some states. This isn’t a presidential administration, it’s a criminal enterprise. https://t.co/bjTXCGc2wI— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 3, 2020
Barr’s playing stupid because he’s the most dangerous member of the Trump administration and he knows exactly what he’s doing. No one should take their eyes off Barr.— Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) September 3, 2020
prevnext
The attorney general doesn’t know... the law. The one the president is lying about. Daily. Cool...— BadNewsB (@TheBadNewsB) September 2, 2020
Of all the bizarre things Barr did & said today, this is the most frightening. The President-by his oath-is required to uphold the laws & the Constitution.
In this case, he is saying N Carolinians should commit a felony.
I’m no lawyer, but this seems illegal. https://t.co/cpGCtNefHY— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) September 3, 2020
prevnext
Just astonishing that the attorney general of the United States can’t just say don’t vote twice, don’t break the law. https://t.co/A4ANVb9qMp— Jeffrey Goldfarb (@jgfarb) September 3, 2020
OMG. I'm so angry, I could cry. Barr should be impeached just based on the crazy things he said in this interview today.— Marie (@MTC_CO) September 2, 2020
prev
Barr is so pompous and self assured about his corruption. He knows nothing will ever come of it.— CHOOSE HUMANITY 👑🌞🕊🌹 (@MB_LMMOG) September 2, 2020