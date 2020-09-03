Attorney General Bill Barr Roasted for Saying He's Not Sure If It's Illegal to Vote Twice

Attorney General Bill Barr is raising eyebrows after he said he is unsure if it is illegal to vote twice. Barr made the comments Wednesday shortly after President Donald Trump, in unprecedented remarks, suggested that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the upcoming 2020 presidential election – once by mail and once in person – to prove voter fraud runs rampant with mail-in ballots.

"I don't know what the law in the particular state says" -- Wolf Blitzer has to explain to the Attorney General of the United States that it's actually illegal to vote twice pic.twitter.com/ytDfzZoZV6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020

Speaking in an interview Wednesday evening with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Barr defended the president's comments, which he said came as Trump was simply attempting to make the point that election monitoring was not up to par to prevent people from voting more than once. Pressed by Blitzer on the fact that following the president's advice would be against the law, Barr stated, "I don't know what the law in the particular state says." When asked if there is "any state in which you can vote twice," Barr responded, "Maybe you can change your vote up to a particular time, I don't know what the law is."

As multiple outlets have pointed out, voting more than once in an election is illegal. The Washington Post noted that "intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony." Given that fact, Barr's remarks stirred social media, many condemning him for not pointing out the facts regarding the president’s comments. Scroll down to see what people are saying.