ATM Video Captures Customer Robbed and Killed on Camera

Surveillance video from an ATM machine in North Miami Beach, Florida shows the moment a man was gunned down last year.

On Nov. 1, 2017, Dillon Bud Calvin Steve was fatally shot outside a Bank of America ATM. Marcine Hill, 17, is facing a second-degree murder charge, and has been in jail without bond since his arrest. Prosecutors have charged him as an adult and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted, reports Local 10.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released the surveillance video of the fatal shooting on Wednesday.

The video shows the 26-year-old Steve taking money from the ATM, with a figure slowly walking up behind him. The man confronts Steve with his gun out. Steve dropped the money, but lunged towards the gunman as the gunman went to pick up the cash. During the struggle, the gunman shot Steve in the chest. Steve is seen making his way to his mother’s van, before collapsing on the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The gunman was identified as Hill, who was arrested two days after the shooting in Lauderhill, Florida. In the video, he is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a skull on the hood. It had “Kill Batman” written on the sleeve and “Haha” on the front.

According to police, the suspect left the scene with about $260, reports NBC Miami.

Hill has had several run-ins with South Florida law enforcement in the past. According to Local10, he has been arrested 15 times since 2011.

Police said tips from the public helped them arrest Hill quickly.

“Any time anyone loses their life, especially over something monetary, something so senseless. In this case, you can’t even begin to express the amount of sympathy you feel for someone’s family, someone who lost a life like that,” North Miami Beach Police Capt. Juan Pinillos told CBS Miami in November.

“It could have been one of your family members that had stopped at an ATM to buy Christmas gifts for your children, and now they’re dead,” Maj. Richard Rand said in November. “This is totally unacceptable.”

Miami residents told CBS Miami they took it as a reminder of how important it is to be vigilant when using an ATM.

“That’s terrible that something like this should happen,” customer Jamie Johnson said. “It makes me worry about going to the ATM. I’m sure that it wasn’t over much but you just have to be so careful and look around.”

