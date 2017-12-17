FAA Suspends Flights After Power Outage at Atlanta International Airport

The world’s busiest airport hit a major glitch Sunday afternoon.

A power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has left thousands of passengers stranded and several flights delayed.

According to CNN, Georgia Power has confirmed they have people in the field trying to figure out the root of the problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for flights to Atlanta, which means that planes are being held at their departure airports.

The airport posted a statement on Twitter, writing, “A power outage has impacted several areas in the airport. #ATL officials are working to remedy the situation. Additional updates to come.”

Passenger Brittny Dentro said she was waiting for a flight to Milwaukee around 1 p.m. when the power went out in Terminal B on Sunday.

“When the power goes out in one of the world’s biggest airports…yikes! This is crazy ATL!!” she wrote on Facebook.

According to the airport’s website, a whopping 275,000 customers use Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport every day.