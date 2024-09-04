At Least 4 Dead in Georgia High School Shooting, Reports Say

At least four people are dead in a shooting at a Georgia high school, and at least nine others were wounded in the attack, according to Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV) and The Associated Press. The incident occurred at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.

One suspect is alive and in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

"GBI has responded to a shooting [at] Apalachee H.S. in Barrow Co. We have agents on site assisting local, state, & federal law enforcement w/ the investigation. One suspect in custody. We urge anyone near the area to stay clear while authorities investigate," the GBI said in a statement, later adding, "Update: Four dead. An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been 'neutralized' are inaccurate."

Specifics around the attack are not clear as of press time, only that it occurred in the morning hours and some students fled to safety at the school's football stadium. It's unclear if the shooter was an Apalachee High School student.

In an extremely important note for the public, the GBI stresses that there are no other shootings in the area at this time. Any online or word-of-mouth claims to the contrary are untrue. The GBI plainly stated in an X post: "Reports of additional shootings at nearby schools are false."

In a statement quoted by AP, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told press in a news conference, "What you see behind us is an evil thing."