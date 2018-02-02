Trending

Social Media Rips Into New Denim Bustier Fashion Trend

Last year the fashion world tried to make rompers for men, aka “romphims,” a thing, and social media was quick to laugh it off.

But with a new spring fashion season comes new trends. This year ASOS is trying to push a denim bustier as the hot new fashion item for women. In short, the models wearing it look like they’re just wearing jean shorts around their chests.

Twitter wasn’t too keen on the look, nor the hefty price tag of $56.

“The look on her face is perfect ‘they made me wear pants as a shirt,’” @esjacobs tweeted, point out the unenthused look on the model’s face in the item’s photos.

“So I see this piece was modelled on me coming home drunk and trying to get undressed by removing my skirt vertically, getting stuck, then being sad forever. touche asos,” @rubyetc wrote.

“…Are there fashion webstie equivalents of The Onion because…” @moebius_strip wrote, referencing the comedic parody news site.

Despite the backlash, the clothes are in fact on sale now on Asos’ website.

