Area 51 Raid Has Now Spawned Rival Event: ‘Storm the Bermuda Triangle, It Can’t Swallow All of Us’

After raiding Area 51 to “see them aliens,” conspiracy theorists can put on a wetsuit and get to the bottom of another location long at the center of supernatural speculation: the Bermuda Triangle. Another Facebook event, titled “Storm The Bermuda Triangle, It Can’t Swallow All of Us,” is “organizing” to storm the expanse of water in the North Atlantic Ocean where hundreds of ships, planes, and people have gone missing.

Created by Anthony Dominick Carnovale, the event has already amassed more than 17,000 people planning to go and more than 24,000 people interested in heading to the Bermuda Triangle at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 until 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 with the intention to find “the lost pilots and the hidden islands in the mysterious triangle” and “clap sea monster cheeks.”

However, the event isn’t simply a joke, as Carnoval explained that he is “trying to assemble live music, food and entertainment.”

“Attendees must dress as Spongebob characters or pirates. I’ll provide the boats and scuba gear. Just bring weed and a lot of beer and whiskey,” he added.

Carnoval has even created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $75,000 for the proposed party, for which he will “hire an event organizer to help plan the party and rent boats and hire live music.”

“Honestly, everyone thinks I’m trying to scam people with this GoFundMe thing but I’m legit trying to [throw] a party for everyone so they’ll come to my thing and not get murdered or arrested at Area 51,” Carnovale wrote on the event’s Facebook page.

“This is the time for assembly to show this country we can organize. Let’s prove that we are smart and care about everyone. Let’s go have a good time,” he added. “Even if we don’t raise a cent. Let’s still clap these sea monster cheeks. Ok. Let’s all just have fun. Love you all.”

A notorious blackspot for ships and aircraft, the Bermuda Triangle is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean that has long been at the center of conspiracy theories. Over the past century, more than 1,000 lives have been lost in the area, with hundreds of ships and planes going missing. Although scientists have attempted to offer explanations for the disappearances, many have chocked it up to paranormal activity.

Carnovale’s event comes after millions pledged their service to a similar cause: overrun Area 51, the top-secret military base in the Nevada desert. So far, that Facebook event has amassed 1.4 million intending to go, an army large enough to become the world’s fourth largest.