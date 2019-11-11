Arctic Blast Expected to Sweep Across US This Week With Record-Breaking Temperatures

Get ready for the big chill! According to the National Weather Service, an arctic blast making its way across the U.S. is set to challenge hundreds of records this week as teeth-rattling temperatures are about to hit much of the country. According to the New York Post, a record-breaking cold air mass will begin to spill into parts of the central U.S. Sunday and Monday, with the core of its frigid temperatures hitting Tuesday and Wednesday for the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Update: The @NWS is forecasting almost 290 daily #cold records (including record lows and record cold highs) Monday-Wednesday from the Plains to the East Coast. pic.twitter.com/45PZjO0ix7 — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) November 9, 2019

“The National Weather Service is forecasting 170 potential daily record cold high temperatures Monday to Wednesday,” Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman wrote in a tweet on Friday. “A little taste of January in November.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He later changed his tune by sharing with followers that it was all changing, with more than 290 records potentially being broken with the cold sweep coming in. According to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward, much of the country east of the Rockies could also mean temperatures of up to 30 degrees below average.

“We are in a pattern where multiple waves of cold are moving in from Canada and impacting the Central and Eastern US,” said Ward. “One wave of cold came in late last week, another is moving in today and tomorrow, and the coldest blast by far moves in early next week.”

The cold front is said to promptly hit the northern Plains and upper Midwest on Sunday, making its way into the Southern Plains and Ohio Valley on Monday and then through much of the East Coast by Tuesday.

According to ABC News, the air mass from Texas to Maine is notable for November temperatures, likely between 20 to 30 degrees below average. This includes, per the outlet, daily record minimum temperatures and the daily record minimum high temperatures.

ABC adds that on Tuesday, nearly the entire central U.S. will see wind chills in their teens and single digits, while the upper Midwest will experience wind chills and temperatures well below zero. Wednesday will be a bit more brutal, with cold air expanding into much of the northeast, where it will fight November’s standard forecast with wind chills in the low teens and single digits for the entire northeast.

Arctic air will continue south and east bringing areas of snow, freezing rain, gusty winds, and very cold temperatures. Heavy freezing rain is possible in the Northeast on Monday. pic.twitter.com/vPavz6eQXP — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 10, 2019

Photo credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images