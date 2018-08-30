Apple Accidentally Leaks Photos of New Watch With Larger Displays

Apple is expected to announce a new, bigger Apple Watch during its upcoming event next month. A photo of the Apple Watch Series 4 leaked on 9To5Mac Thursday.

Exclusive: Apple Watch Series 4 revealed — massive display, dense watch face, more //t.co/Fwg5kH6dEL by @apollozac pic.twitter.com/5yrKmsK3g8 — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) August 30, 2018

The big changes start off with an edge-to-edge display, which gives the new watch a 15 percent bigger display. According to 9To5Mac, it looks as if Apple cut down on the bezel size around the watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This new space gives the Apple Watch Series 4 face the ability to show even more information without having to touch anything. You can have a clock surrounded by a UV index, the sunrise-sunset times, temperature and a stopwatch. Apple refers to these as “complications.”

According to MacRumors, the new watch appears to be able to support eight total complications at a time. The other four are located inside the clock face.

Aside from the new display, the new watch has a new hole between the Digital Crown and the side button. This could be a new microphone. The Digital Crown also has a red outline ring instead of a red dot.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is expected to be unveiled at the new Apple Event on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus. The company is also expected to show off the new iPhones, which are the successors to the 2017 iPhoneX. There will be two models with OLED screens and a budget one with a LED screen.

One of the two OLED models reportedly has a 6.5-inch screen, which would make it the largest iPhone Apple has ever released. The other one will have a 5.8-inch screen, but both have stainless steel edges and dual cameras. The photos, published by 9to5Mac, show that these OLED models do not have home buttons, but the LED model will reportedly have it.

Apple will also reportedly bring back more color options, including gold, to give Apple fans more variety.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also expected to unveil updated versions of AirPods and an iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro will have slimmer bezels and will effectively be giant iPhone Xs, with the home button and fingerprint sensor removed in place of a gesture interface and Face ID. The iPad Pros will be available as 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets. The 9.7-inch iPad mini, which has not been updated since 2015, is snot expected to be updated for 2018.

Apple’s bigger screens come after Samsung announced a larger Note 9 smartphone earlier this month. There are also rumors that Google is planning to announce a new Pixel phone at an Oct. 9 event, sources told Bloomberg.

Photo credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images