Apple Confirms 4 New iPhones and Unwelcome Surprise for iPhone 12 Owners

Count on Apple for a new iPhone every few months or those sneaky updates that users insist slow up their current mobile phones. ZD Net reports that in addition to the tech powerhouse releasing four new iPhones, there is a surprise for awaiting iPhone 12 users. According to a leak regarding the new systems, it’s been confirmed that the charger for the iPhone 12 is a maximum 15W unit.

The leak also reveals that the four new phones being offered are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. There’s also been a reported RF testing data for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With this change in mind, it’s expected that the iPhone 12 may be discontinued as soon as the iPhone 13 is made available, which has happened with previous models once new devices hit the market. Newer headsets are also apparently in the works.

But not everyone is running to their nearest phone carrier to trade in their 12 for a 13. According to Apple Insider, just 10% of the current 12 owners are planning to upgrade. The report cites a survey of 1,500 iPhone users conducted by Savings.com. An additional 64% say they have no intention to upgrade, while 26% are undecided.

Current customers are interested in satellite communications, camera improvements, and more capacious batteries, as they mentioned during the survey. 22% are most interested in any new camera and video features. Apple has reportedly promised camera enhancements to include larger lenses, better sensors, and updated autofocus features. The unveiling of the new iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14.