Apple Added a Brand-New Emoji Feature to iOS 11

Apple’s highly-anticipated keynote event was held Tuesday, and the tech giant unveiled a trio of new iPhones as well as a slew of accessories designed to enhance the user experience.

One of those new offerings is Animoji, a feature that will be introduced with iOS 11. Animojis are animated versions of the emojis already found on the iPhone, and will use the facial scanning technology found on the iPhone X to implement user’s facial expressions onto the emojis.

To create their own emojis, users must simply open the Messages app and make a face before editing the emoji prior to sending. The feature was rumored over the weekend after an iOS 11 leak, but was officially confirmed at the keynote event.

Apple describes Animoji as “custom animated messages that use your voice and reflect your facial expressions,” The Verge shares.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter already has thoughts about the announcement.

Photo Credit: Apple / Live Stream

