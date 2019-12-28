Apple Fans Are Sharing Their Christmas Disappointments After Asking for Air Pods as Gifts

Air Pods were a hot item on Christmas wish lists this year, but some Apple fans are sharing their holiday disappointments after asking for the popular accessory. The trouble seems to be that many iPhone/iPad and Mac users were hoping to score a pair of the wireless earbud headphones, but not everyone got them.

“I asked for AirPods for Christmas and my mom bought me SouljaPods,” one Twitter user quipped.

Another shared a tweet that read: “Told every member of my family I want Airpods for Christmas but will I get them?” adding, “Update: did not get Airpods.”

I asked for AIRpods not no damn Skypods 😒 what am I gonna do with this? Please say sike before I knock this damn Christmas tree over.. 😡 pic.twitter.com/KqC1O01B7G — playboi. 🥶 (@marciedreams) December 25, 2019

“Kids today be flexing about getting AirPods… Imma flex harder with my… Coffee maker,” another person quipped.

Mom is the best when it comes to Christmas😩

Out here flexing with my AirPods pro🥺#ThanksMa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uxqM2W2iL1 — HOE HOE HOE🎅🏼 (@amarrsingh_as) December 25, 2019

“I asked for some AirPods…” someone else tweeted, sharing a photo of their actual gift, a pair of Sentry True Wireless earbuds.

One other user commented on someone’s angry post about not getting Airpods by recalling, “This remind me when I said I wanted an Apple Watch & got a Fitbit.”

Sisters gift to me: Beanie, shirt, bottle opener Sisters gift to my bro: Airpods Me: pic.twitter.com/QjTa7Sde9D — Lester Diamond (@coronajr93) December 25, 2019

Not everyone woke up on Christmas morning to an Airpod-less foreseeable future, as one Twitter user who got some joked: “I have AirPods now, the next step is somehow staying rich and staying humble.”

“My sister was getting airpods for Christmas but my mom accidentally addressed the present to me so Merry Christmas to me!” Another quipped.

Me when I opened my gift from my brother and saw they were the new airpods and knew he was about to open a bag with beef jerky in it from me pic.twitter.com/Qonp2HsAa7 — Shelby Short (@ShelbyLShort_) December 25, 2019

“My [boyfriend] got AirPods for Christmas and I asked how they stay in his ears and he starts whipping his head around like willow smith and goes ‘They just stay in. If I were to go on a roller coaster right now I’m positive they’d stay in my ears.’ Like, okay b— now you’re doing [too] much,” a final person said sarcastically.