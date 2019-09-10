Apple Event 2019: Is iPhone 11 Getting Announced Today?

The 2019 Apple Event is just hours away, and many are wondering if the rumored iPhone 11 is getting announced today. According to CNET, it seems pretty likely that the iPhone 11 will be revealed, but that it may not be all that different from the iPhones that Apple debuted in 2018. Instead, the outlet cites 2020 as being the year they anticipate Apple will launch some really big products, possibly including a 5G iPhone, a folding iPhone, and an iPhone with a laser-guided 3D time-of-flight camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. However, some or all of these could also still be years away.

Among the big changes that CNET does predict this year are better cameras, faster processing chips, iOS 13, and some new iPhone colors. The outlet also says that iPhone 11 is announced, it will likely come with around a $1,000 price tag.

One thing that people are not fans of when it come to the iPhone 11, are the triple eye cameras that they are speculated to have.

In addition to the regular iPhone 11, it is also said that Apple will launch the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

“I don’t care if there is a black square or not, the camera design still looks like trash,” one Twitter user said, expressing their dissatisfaction on the new iPhone design.

This is the ugliest Iphone we’ve ever created 🤷🏻‍♂️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Uidc3dCdy7 — Arham Ali (@ArhamAli21) September 10, 2019

Earlier this year, leaks about the new iPhone design emerged, and while one rumored design had the cameras lined up next to one another, the other had them in more of a triangular position.

It appears that, if the current speculation holds true, that the second design is the one that emerged as the final choice by Apple.

The Left image shows a potential leak of the rumoured 2019 iPhone X1…but to be honest…I think it kind of sucks, so on the right is a concept we made instead, borrowing elements from the new iPad Pro, as well as MacBooks Which one do you prefer? ❤️ = Original Leak

🔁 = V2.0 pic.twitter.com/636Dg432Kt — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) January 13, 2019

Other rumors about the impending Apple Event suggest that the company may start introducing wireless charging as more of a standard option, and that 3D Touch might be introduced.

The is also a rumor that Apple may introduce another LCD phone like the iPhone XR, but that is unconfirmed at this point.