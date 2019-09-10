Apple Event 2019: Possible iPhone 11 Reveal, How to Watch, When It Starts and How to Stream

Apple fans are dying to know all the details around the rumored iPhone 11 possibly being revealed on Tuesday. The company will hold its annual fall event at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California. The event, which you can watch here, will be live-streamed on Apple’s website.

Cupertino calling. Join us today at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent at https://t.co/yLa2e4Xr2R — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

There, Apple is expected to announce three new phone models, replacing the iPhoneXS, XS Max and XR with the rumored iPhone 11, 11 Max/11 Pro and 11R. The new iPhones will likely have improved cameras, faster processors and iOS 13.

Fans can also expect to see an Apple Watch update. However, whether it’s a brand new Apple Watch 5 or a more minor Apple Watch upgrade remains to be seen.

It could also update its iPad and Mac lineup, as well as introduce new AirPods, HomePod and other products.

Another big announcement could come in the form of Apple’s streaming services, complete with pricing.

Apple sent invites to the big event a few weeks ago to some members of the media. The invitation shows the Apple logo made up of five different bright colors that date back to the old six-color logo Apple used years ago — leading analysts to speculate that the unreleased iPhone 11 will be a disappointment and not attract the buyers Apple is hoping for.

In fact, CNET reported that “if the rumors hold true, Apple will unveil phones with essentially the same design for a third year in a row.” The outlet reported that the new iPhones won’t likely have major changes in design or function in a time when all of Apple’s competitors have made big tweaks to their own designs (think Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10’s nearly all-screen design or OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop-up camera). Plus, Apple likely won’t include features that are widely thought to be the future of mobile tech: 5G and foldable displays.

