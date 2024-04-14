Ice Cream Recall Issued for April 2024

The FDA reports Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, FL alerted consumers on a recall of their 4-ounce packages of Ice Cream Sandwiches 5-liter containers, and 4.75-liter pans of Gelato, which they say contain undeclared allergens. The affected products include Belgian Yummies Sandwiches ( Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Key Lime, and Peanut Butter) contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts; Sofra Sandwiches (Vanilla and Chocolate) contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut; Ria Sandwiches (Vanilla) contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut; Belgian Yummies Gelato (Strawberry) contains undeclared FD&C Yellow #5; Belgian Yummies Gelato (Birthday Cake flavor) contains undeclared wheat and FD&C Yellow #5; and Belgian Yummies Gelato (Horchata) contains undeclared wheat. Consumers who purchased the items and are allergic to wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts or have a sensitivity to FD&C Yellow #5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat or touch the products.

The recalled products were distributed in Florida via wholesale orders. They have not been available to sell in retail stores.

The sandwiches were packaged in 4-ounce, clear plastic or gold package marked with an expiration date of 08/31/2024. The Strawberry and Birthday Cake gelato is packaged in a 5-Liter gray container, and the Horchata gelato is packaged in in a 4.75-Liter gray pan marked with an expiration date of 08/31/2024. As of this date, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported from anyone who consumed the products.

The recall was initiated after an inspection was complete and it was determined that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the listed allergens. The reason the allergens were not listed is due to the labels being outdated. Once the problem was uncovered, labels were immediately corrected, and all ingredients on the list were updated.