Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.

After working as an anchor at WGMH-TV, a local ABC affiliate in Denver, and NBC and Fox affiliates in Spokane, WA, Cabrera joined CNN in 2013, based in Denver. Other CNN employees signed by NBC News include Laura Jarrett, who will begin covering the Justice Department and Supreme Court in January, and Ryan Nobles, who moved to Capitol Hill in October. In August, David Gelles was named the new executive producer of Meet the Press, and in September, Rebecca Kutler joined MSNBC as a talent executive. In addition to Cabrera's departure, Robin Meade, Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, and Chris Cillizza are reported to be among those let go on Dec. 1. She anchored CNN Newsroom's 1 p.m. weekday hour since 2021.

Really going to miss seeing @AnaCabrera on @CNN. She made Colorado proud and through probably some of the most crazy news cycles on almost a yearly basis brought some sanity and joy to our screens! Good luck on your next moves!! pic.twitter.com/uDyDvMcG2t — Big Mic (@BigMicRadio) December 16, 2022

There have also been budget cuts and layoffs, with the network ceasing all live programming on its HLN network, which has affected Meade's role. The Morning Express show is now over, ending her 20 years on the air at the network. CNN This Morning will take over the Morning Express time slot, TV Insider reports. HLN's true-crime programming will remain but will be produced in partnership with Investigation Discovery. The show's new replacement, CNN This Morning, was launched in September 2022 after Don Lemon transitioned there from his late-night show, Don Lemon Tonight. It's hosted by Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins. Upon becoming CEO of CNN earlier this year, Chris Licht spearheaded cost reduction initiatives. Morning Express joined Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter as one of the network's longest-running programs to be canceled recently. In 2013, Brian Stelter took over as the host of Reliable Sources, which had aired for 30 years.