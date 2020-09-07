Anita Hill Reveals Support for Joe Biden in 2020 Presidential Race: 'Willing to Work With Him'

✖

Anita Hill has revealed that she is supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential race, saying that she is "willing to work with him." In an CNN interview that will air Monday evening, Hill tells the network's Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger, "Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those -- at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November." She clarified that her stance is "more about the survivors of gender violence," than it is about Trump, however. "That's really what it's about."

Hill and Biden have a notable history with one another, as Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee who oversaw the 1991 confirmation hearing of US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. Hill was the main witness during those hearings, as she had accused Thomas of sexually harassing her when the two of them worked at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission together. Thomas fully denied the allegations. "One of the impacts of 1991 was my desire not to really work with the government in any way," Hill said of the way the hearings impacted her life. "I always said, I think I can be more effective as an outsider, as opposed to an insider. And now, I'm willing to evolve myself, to work for change inside."

Given the political reality the nation is facing, Anita Hill is not only going to vote for Biden -- she's also willing to work with him, should he become president. https://t.co/j1uNVLirPx — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2020

Hill makes it clear, again, that her decision to support Biden is based on her desire to see change in the way our country handles the issue of gender inequality. "What drives me is the people who have experienced [those issues] and the people who will be experiencing them, if we don't do something about it," Hill says. "That is what has opened me up to do something that I probably would not have said I would do a year ago."

Regarding his involvement with the Thomas hearings, Biden has defended himself against accusations that he allowed Republicans to gain control, which led to Hill being vilified. "I don't think I did," Biden said during an exclusive interview with CNN in July. "I wish I could have done it differently under the rules. But when it ended, I was determined to do two things. One, make sure never again would there not be women on the committee. ... And I was determined to continue and finish writing and passing the Violence Against Women Act." Biden also stated that he has apologized to Hill.