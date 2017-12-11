Viral YouTube Sensation Angry Grandpa Dies at 67

Charlie Green Jr., best known to YouTube users as Angry Grandpa, died on Sunday at the age of 67.

“Heaven just got a whole lot angrier,” Green’s son, Michael Green, wrote on Twitter. “Dad, I’m going to miss you more than I even understand as I write this. I already miss you more than you’ll ever know. I’m so sorry that you couldn’t enjoy your fame longer but I’m so happy that the last 10 years of your life had a purpose.”

The Wrap reports that Green died after a short battle with skin cancer.

In a February video, Michael, who often appeared in the videos with Green, told the YouTube start that he had cancer. The cancer went into remission, but he was diagnosed with cirrhosis in July.

Last month, a photo of Green in the hospital appeared on his Twitter page.

“SOMEONE TELL DEATH TO KISS MY ASS! I AIN’T READY YET!!!!!” the caption read.

Green was a former firefighter who became a social media sensation thanks to his YouTube prank videos.

His main channel, The Angry Grandpa Show, had over 3.2 million subscribers. In three years, a video of Green destroying a Playstation 4 has been seen over 30.4 million times.

Green also shared personal life stories on another channel called Grandpa’s Corner, which has over 759,000 subscribers.

Green, who appeared on Dr. Drew, Pranked, and Rude Tube, is survived by his fiancée, five children and nine grandchildren.

