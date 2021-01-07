Anderson Cooper Obliterates Capitol Rioters With ‘Olive Garden’ Comment and Social Media Goes Wild

As people watched the Capitol riots unfold Wednesday afternoon, amid a sea of reactions on Twitter, social media lit up to Anderson Cooper's Olive Garden remarks. The CNN anchor dragged the beloved Italian restaurant chain into the discussion as he was covering the events for the news outlet, prompting some fans of the restaurant to come to its defense.

With a chyron reading, "Trump address rioters he unleashed: 'It's time to go home,’'on the screen, Anderson addressed the ongoing riot, which lasted several hours Wednesday afternoon. Congress had convened for a joint session to count and certify electoral votes amid President Donald Trump's continued baseless claims of a rigged election. Anderson suggested that after responding authorities cleared the scene, the large mob would head on over to Olive Garden.

"Look at them, they're high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it's stunning," he said. "And they're going to go back to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn they're staying at, or the Garden Marriott, and they're going to have some drinks and talk about the great day they had in Washington. They stood up for nothing other than mayhem."

While Olive Garden has yet to respond, others on social media were quick to do the work for them. Shortly after the words tumbled from Anderson's mouth, clips in segment made its way to Twitter, where people were fast to react, some finding humor in the moment while others wondered why Olive Garden had to get pulled into the chaos. Scroll down to see what people had to say.