Amy Schumer Calls out Trolls for Comments About Emily Ratajkowski Following Protest Arrest

Amy Schumer defended her friend Emily Ratajkowski, who joined her to protest Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The supermodel was criticized for not wearing a bra to the protests, which Schumer quips would not have been a good idea.

“People are trolling [Ratajkowski] for not wearing a bra while she got arrested. Well for starters I wasn’t wearing a bra either,” the I Feel Pretty star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with her dog. “In the ‘what to wear when being detained for 4 hours on an 87 degree day after a 2 hour march’ handbook bras aren’t recommended.”

Schumer went on to praise Ratajkowski for sacrificing “herself fighting to protect women’s rights to choose what they do with their own bodies.”

She continued, “How about we show her the same courtesy and direct some of that toxic energy to the people who deserve it. Your comments are synonymous with saying what a woman wears insights bad behavior. Have you written three furious tweets to, I don’t know maybe, someone who sexually assaulted someone? I’m gonna guess no. You reserve your rage for the victims or a beautiful woman you’re threatened by.”

The Inside Amy Schumer star voiced her support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in 1982. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27 before Kavanaugh, who vehemently denied Ford’s allegations. Schumer and Ratajkowski joined hundreds of protesters on Thursday and were both detained by police.

Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself carrying a hand-written sign reading, “Respect female existence or expect resistance.” She claimed she was “arrested” and said Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “a message to women in this country that they do not matter.”

“Anyone writing ‘innocent until proven guilty’ didn’t watch the hearings,” Schumer wrote Saturday. “No [there] wasn’t a trial. But if you actually listened to Dr. Ford and then listened to Kavanaugh you would have no doubt. That’s why it’s called a hearing. So you can hear. But you didn’t. You put on Fox News which is sheer fiction and made up your mind. She remembers it was him. He was clearly in a blackout.”

She continued, “People saying you’re ‘worried for your sons,’ worry for your daughters who have a 1 in 3 change of being sexually assaulted. Your sons have a 4 in 100 chance of being falsely accused. Please read those numbers again. And if you’re still worried for your sons please take an on line course in math. We need to vote. We need to get our friends and family to vote. I don’t feel angry. I feel excited and ready to fight. Change is coming. And everyone telling me to lose weight. You first.”

Moments after Schumer published her long post, Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate, 50-48.

Photo credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images