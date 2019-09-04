American Airlines Passengers Shocked After Woman Brings Mini-Service Horse on Plane

Chalk this up under the bizarre things one will find in an airport. On a flight from Chicago, to Omaha, Nebraska, passengers were shocked to discover a horse in the aisle of their American Airlines plane. Evan Nowak was the first to document the unusual sight on his Twitter.

Other users shared their thoughts on social media, including Amberley Babbage, who saw the miniature horse, which typically can grow up to two to three feet tall, walking around the airport.

“There was a small horse in line at the airport today, and I’m so curious about it,” she tweeted.

In typical Twitter fashion, it was later discovered that the horse has its own social media accounts. The horse goes by the name Flirty and has become all the rage since its airport adventure.

“Flirty and I took to the skies, yesterday! It was a great experience and I learned a lot. Flirty was FANTASTIC and handled it all like a pro,” the post began.

“That being said, I’m going to keep travelling by car, it’s just easier on Flirty. Flying will be reserved for emergencies and such.”

While it was certainly quite the sight to see, American Airlines, along with other airline providers, do allow miniature horses to travel in their planes as long as they fall under the service animal guidelines.

According to the Americans With Disabilities Act, service animals are classified as an animal that is “individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.”

However, if the Instagram posts are true, perhaps this’ll be the last time Flirty gets to prance around an airport as other means of transportation are considered.